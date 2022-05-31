Tough start goes on for new Worksop Cricket Club captain after defeat by Ordsall Bridon

That meant Worksop have now lost five of their first six games and are second from the bottom.

But Titterton is confident they can get their season kick-started soon.

“It has been a pretty difficult start as the new captain,” he said. “It was always going to be a tough season getting promoted from a mid-table position last year and then losing a couple of key players.

“But I think we can turn things around – it is early days yet.

“We managed to get a good result against Papplewick, who are always a strong team. So it shows we can do it this season. We just need to be a bit more consistent.

“We can make a good start but it's then down to the rest of the batsmen to put a score on, and that's me included.

“We can always do it with the ball, we have shown that, even when we've not got a result.”

He continued: “We have had a few people who have left the club and a few injuries on top of that too. So we have had a few availability issues.

“We have had a bit of success with the bat at times and a bit of success with the ball at other times, but we have just not managed to put them together really yet.

“If we can do that I think we will be able to start picking up some results.”

Against Ordsall the visitors put Worksop into bat and bowled them out for 110 in 38.2 overs.

Jake Hogan (24) and Chris Taylor (17) put on 34 for the opening wicket, but they crumbled after that with Wayne Spooner taking 3-4 off his 4-2 overs.

Travis Doyle scored 26 in reply as Ordsall reached 111-5 in 30 overs.

This Saturday Worksop travel to Anston and Titterington said: “It should be a good game – possibly a high-scoring game as Anston is a small ground.