Titles hopes fading as Cuckney lose to leaders in table-top showdown

Cuckney's Nottinghamshire Premier League title hopes faded even further on Saturday as they were beaten at home by seven wickets by table-topping reigning champions Cavaliers & Carrington.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only eight games left, Cuckney now trail top spot by 16 points.

“We never give up no matter what competition it is,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saturday was an opportunity for us to get things back level. But we were never at the races in a one-sided affair.

Ewan Laughton - fine innings for Cuckney in defeat

“Now it's out of our hands and we are relying on someone else to do us a favour.

“The best team in the league who are playing the best cricket are top of the league and there is no denying that.”

Choosing to bat first, Cuckney made 230-8 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they lost two wickets while on 17 runs and were then 26-3.

Ewan Laughton finally took a grip, making 83, including six fours and two sixes, while Tom Ullyott scored 33 and Nick Langford 30.

Laughton teamed up with Langford to make 61 for the fourth wicket and then added 83 for the fifth with Ullyott.

Yuvraj Singh chipped in with 26 and opener Nick Keast had made 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raheem Ahmed ended with figures of 4-35 off eight overs for the Cavs.

In reply, opener Adeel Shafigue was magnificent with 124, smashing 17 fours and two sixes.

He and Savin Perera (48) put on 98 for the opening wicket.

Farhan Ahmed was unbeaten on 27 as they reached 231-3 in 39.5 overs.

Welbeck were deposited back to the bottom of the table and look in big trouble after a big 125-run home defeat by Papplewick & Linby, who moved above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electing to bat, Papplewick amassed a huge 302-6, led by Matthew Montgomery's 107 in 97 balls, which included 15 boundaries.

Welbeck opener Jack Atherton stood firm with 65 in an opening partnership worth 97, and Jean Du Plessis added 43.

But the last eight wickets fell for 74 runs as they were all out for 177.

In Division Two, Cavaliers made it a double dose of defeat for Cuckney, winning the clash of the clubs' second teams by three wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a closer affair after Cuckney made 252-6 in 50 overs, Adam Burgess the star turn, carrying his bat with 108.

However, Cavaliers reached 255-7 with an over to spare.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Division, Clumber Park's struggles continued with a four wicket loss at Kiveton Park Colliery.

Choosing to bat, they made 204-9 in their 50 overs, Matthew Beer and Adam Coxhill both scoring 41 and Brandon Mapp 33.

It wasn't enough as Kiveton reached 208-6 in 36.3 overs, opener Paul Burdett made 80 not out and Bradie Shaw 48 not out, Mapp taking 3-38.

In Division One, Worksop went down by 77 runs at Milton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton made 267-8, Faisal Rana leading the way with 109 and putting on 108 for the opening wicket with Owais Gul (48).

Worksop were then bowled out for 190, Ashley Langdale making 42, Ross Wicks 30, Oliver Titterton 27 and Aaron Armitage 25.