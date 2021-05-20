The fans are finally back at Trent Bridge

They welcomed supporters back for their match with Worcestershire today . . . though it was sadly blighted by heavy rain and a day of stop start cricket.
1.
The fans watch the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.
Photo: Gareth Copley
2.
The fans watch the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.
Photo: Gareth Copley
3.
The fans watch the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4.
The fans watch the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.
Photo: Gareth Copley