Clumber captain Mark Dean said: “It was a great team effort today with all six of our bowlers in the wickets.”

Clumber elected to bat and Dave Taylor and Matt Wheatley were building a strong platform.

Taylor (34) was first to fall after being a part of a very useful opening partnership of 76.

Dave Beard leaves the field after scoring 87 runs.

In at number three, Chris Mather added a quickfire 15 whilst, at the other end, Matt Wheatley (56) completed a well-deserved half century.

Ben Perkins and Zak Berridge chipped in but most spectators were enjoying Dave Beard’s entertaining 87, including four consecutive sixes in an over, as Clumber closed on 252-5.

Dan Fotheringham (3-23) led the way in the early stages of the reply, picking up the first two wickets and then snaffled dangerman Marson who holed out to mid-on.

Simon Dean (1-32), Jasper Dennison (1-18) and Hayden Cox all struck to put Thoresby six wickets down.

With one of Thoresby’s players unable to bat due to injury, Clumber had six overs to get the last three wickets.

Zak Berridge (1-19) came back for a second spell and got a wicket with his final ball.

Then, captain Mark Dean (1-12) trapped the No.7 to leave Clumber needing one more wicket.

With the first ball of the 42nd over, Hayden Cox (2-16) struck to bowl the visitors out for 132.