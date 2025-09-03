Runners-up Cuckney hoping to sign off with cup success

Cuckney are looking to end the season with some silverware this weekend when they play Ockbrook and Borrowash in the Derbyshire Premier Cup final at Ticknall as they try to retain it for a third year in a row.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be some small consolation for them after last weekend's results confirmed they will be runners-up in the Nottinghamshire Premier League with one game to play this Saturday.

Cuckney's game at Attenborough was abandoned with the sides taking two points each while Cavaliers & Carrington won again to retain their title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been pretty much a forgone conclusion for the last three or four games – we knew what the score was and we were realistic about the situation,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

Eliot Callis - fine century for Cuckney in abandoned game.

“Obviously second is not first, but you can't win them all every season.

“It would have been nice to take it down to the last week but Cavaliers are deserved winners.

“Any rained-off game is frustrating but Eliot Callis and Adam Tillcock both scored hundreds to follow the hundreds they got last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now have a cup final to look forward to this weekend and the Dan Sutton Trophy to compete for the week after.

Adam Tillcock - another swashbuckling innings.

“We have won the Derbyshire Cup the last two years so we will be doing our best to win that again and finish the season on a positive note.

“We probably haven't been quite good enough this season overall.”

Put into bat at Attenborough, Cuckney hit an imposing 292-6 in their 50 overs, opener Eliot Callis with a fine 101, including 11 fours, while captain Adam Tillcock produced another swashbuckling innings of 118 in 115 balls, smashing 15 fours and three sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair impressively put on 194 for the fourth wicket while Oscar Bean claimed 5-61 in his 10 overs.

Worksop's Ross Wicks - half century in victory.

However, the home side's reply was cut short by the rain after just five overs with Attenborough on 21-0.

But the abandonment of Kimberley Institute's home clash with Collingham confirmed Cuckney as runners-up with just one game to go and a 14-point gap between the clubs.

The league season ends this Saturday with a tasty local derby as Clipstone aim to end a highly successful season after promotion by trying to put one over on their mighty neighbours Cuckney at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom club Welbeck were relegated with a whimper not a bang after a 256-run thumping at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Oliver Titterington - scored 27 in Worksop win.

Put into bat, the visitors made a huge 333-5, thanks largely to Rishan Herath's 137 off 139 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes, and 121 off 106 balls for Zahid Mansoor, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, and putting on a huge 249 for the third wicket.

Sam Ecob added 36 not out.

It was a huge ask of a youthful Welbeck and they fell well short with 77-6 in 19.4 overs, Mansoor completing a fine all-round display with 5-42 off 9.4 overs.

Welbeck's hopes of signing off a disappointing season look faint as they head for newly-crowned champions Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday, who have retained their county crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds lost by nine wickets at home to West Bridgfordians under Duckworth-Lewis.

Cuckney had made 218-9 in the 50 overs with 100 for Josh Porter and 71 not out for James Hawley, Joe Holding taking 4-46.

West Bridgfordians reached 91-1 in 17 overs before the rain forced an early end but it was enough to take the points, Suraj Rajesh scoring 29 not out and Alastair Pettit 27 not out.

Bassetlaw & District Championship Division bottom club Clumber Park suffered a rain-hit 113-run defeat at home to North Wheatley with Leverton on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors chose to bat and scored 236 all out, Sonal Amarasekera hitting 107 with 15 fours and two sixes.

Thomas Waterfield added 50, Michael Edwards (3-42), Adam Coxhill (3-61) and Mark Dean (3-12) sharing nine of the wickets.

After a downpour, Clumber were set a revised target of 185 from 21 overs under Duckworth-Lewis but could only muster 71-7, Callum Rutherford taking 4-27.

Clumber face a tough penultimate game away at second-placed Farnsfield on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One, third-placed Worksop won by 66 runs at bottom side Gainsborough in a game also hit by the weather.

Put into bat, Worksop made 257-8, Jake Hogan scoring 64, Ross Wicks 59, Ashley Langdale 38 and Oliver Titterington 27.

Will Lobley claimed 4-62 and Ben Smith 3-43.

In reply, Gainsborough scored 192-6 amid the rain but lost under Duckworth-Lewis.

Smith had hit a fine 91 with 37 for Will Lobley and 25 not out for Liam Andrews.

Worksop host Bawtry with Everton this Saturday.