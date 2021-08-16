Promotion-chasing Worksop are forced to sit it out

They sit fourth, but Retford below them have two games in hand and Worksop have not yet had confirmation whether the top four or top five will go up.

Last weekend's scheduled clash with Mansfield CC fell foul of coronavirus and they have a blank weekend this weekend.

“Unfortunately we didn't get to play as Mansfield let us know earlier in the week that they had Covid in the first team, and the game was cancelled,” said captain Harry Taylor.

“We are now waiting to find out if we can reschedule it. If we can't then at the end of the we will just have to take average points.

“You can look at it both ways. If we get the average points at the end of the season then we'd be better off than Mansfield are with what we have achieved so far.

“Looking at Mansfield in that respect we'd have loved to have taken 20 points from them – and I really do believe we could have.

“On the other hand, you never know what might happen on the day and Mansfield might have beaten us. So I suppose it's a double-sided coin.”

Promotion rivals Papplewick & Linby II at least did Worksop a favour last weekend by beating Retford, who also have to take on another big gun in Milton CC this weekend.