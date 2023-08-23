Captain, Mark Dean said: “Well done to all the lads today, some of whom had lots going off this week so it’s great to have pulled through and got the win.

“Man of the moment, Ben Perkins, was today’s hero as we battled our way to an ultimately convincing win against Grassmoor.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clumber won the toss and elected to bat first, and with their usual openers away their batting order had to be shuffled somewhat.

Clumber Park's Ben Perkins - matchwinning 66 with the bat.

This new plan didn’t work out too well though, as Clumber quickly found themselves in bother at 46-3 with Mark Dean (1), Chris Mather (6) and James Davies (7) all out cheaply.

Chris Ward joined Ben Perkins at the crease and the pair set about rebuilding with some excellent running between the wickets and the odd boundary.

After building a partnership of 43, Chris fell for 25 but Ben took over with some lovely shots and added another 40 on with Dan Fotheringham (8) before he finally fell for an excellent 66.

Dan fell shortly afterwards to leave Clumber 129-6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zak Berridge (18) and Mike Cox (14) added a useful 34 partnership to get them up into defendable territory.

Jasper Dennison (2) and Hayden Cox (5 not out) chipped in too as they closed on 173-9 - not a great score but a gritty effort given four of their top six batsman scored single figures.

On paper, the Grassmoor batting line-up looked good – and they started well through openers Carl Bowling and Andy Woolven, until Zak Berridge got the first breakthrough thanks to a great catch by Dan Fotheringham.

It then turned into the Hayden Cox show as he reeled off a fantastic spell of 4-12 in nine overs including the key wicket of Grassmoor skipper Adam Bedford, LBW and a high, one-handed catch from Zak Berridge at mid-off.

Simon Dean also bowled well, churning out eight overs with 3-10 as Grassmoor completely folded. Jasper Dennison (1-9) and Zak (2-18) finished off the Grassmoor attack as they were all out for 91 and Clumber claimed the 20 points.