No shock result as new boys Clipstone are beaten at powerful neighbours Cuckney on opening NPL weekend

There was to be no shock on opening day of the Nottinghamshire Premier League as newly-promoted Clipstone were well beaten by nine wickets away at powerful neighbours Cuckney on Saturday.

The visitors were asked to bat and dug in to make a gutsy 189-5 from their 50 overs.

West Indian opener Demari Prince was dismissed without scoring from the third delivery of the day.

But Shaun Levy stuck around with a fine 61, matched by captain Chris Fletcher with 61 not out, the pair putting on 93 for the fourth wicket.

Tom Rowe - superb innings for Cuckney on Saturday.

Joe Worrall claimed 2-24 from his 10 overs.

But Cuckney then turned on the afterburners to make 193-1 in just 19.3 overs for an early finish.

Tom Rowe struck 82 before Nick Keast was 38 not out and Eliot Callis 54 not out to see the job through.

“It was quite straightforward in the end and it was good to get overs into the legs of the bowlers and fielders for the season ahead,” said Cuckney vice-captain Tom Ullyott with a few fireworks from Tom, Nick and Eliot.

Savin Perera - century against Welbeck in opening game.

“We bowled nicely, fielded nicely and the batting was fairly destructive.”

It was also business as usual for champions Cavaliers & Carrington as they won by five wickets at Welbeck.

The home side were put into bat and made 229 all out in 49.5 overs.

New boy Mat Roberts hit 51, Ben Bowring 43 and Andrew Marchant 40 with Abdullah Tahir claiming 3-37.

James Hawley - six wickets for Cuckney seconds.

In reply Cavaliers made 231-5 in 45.1 overs, led by the always impressive Savin Perera with a fine 100, including 14 fours.

Raheem Ahmed added 61 and Shivinsh Thakor 28.

Ashley Willis and Josh Sanderson took two wickets apiece.

Welbeck head coach Richard Stroh said: “It was a tough day. We lost the toss and they stuck us in.

“But we got a relatively decent total with a few decent innings – if we had just maybe got a few more on the board it might have been closer in the end.

“We then got a couple of early wickets to keep us in the mix, but the boys just then let it slip a bit and it was a brilliant innings by Perera to get 100 – he has played three times against us and got three 100s.

“It’s not nice to lose but there were plenty of positives. The boys held their own and I fancy getting a result against them at their place.”

Clipstone begin their home fixtures on Saturday with the visit of Attenborough, Cuckney are at Papplewick & Linby and Welbeck have another tough task away at the powerful Kimberley Institute.

Elsewhere, Notts & Arnold Amateur won by three wickets at Attenborough, promoted Collingham & District won by six wickets at home to Wollaton, Hucknall saw off Kimberley Institute by four wickets and Plumtree beat visiting Papplewick & Linby by 32 runs.

In Division Two Mansfield Hosiery Mills won their opener by 20 runs against West Bridgfordians.

Put into bat, Hosiery Mills made 239 with 62 for Yesith Rapasinghe and 43 for Kamal Manek, Shah Meeran Zia taking 4-35.

Suraj Rajesh struck 88 in reply, but they were 219 all out.

Cuckney seconds were seven wicket winners away at Gedling & Sherwood, James Hawley the star turn with 6-29 before Joe Hayes fired 62 not out.

Clumber Park went down by 73 runs in their opening Bassetlaw & District League Championship clash at home to Farnsfield on Saturday.

The visitors chose to bat and were all out for 188 in 45.3 overs with 28 for Dom Cumming and 27 each for Krish Patel and Peter Frettingham.

There were three wickets each for Ben Perkins (3-29) and Edward Foulds (3-40).

But Clumber found their reply slow-going.

Opener Matthew Beer held firm with 41 but struggled to find a partner until Ben Perkins (33) helped him put on 56 for the sixth wicket.

However, the innings fizzled out at 115 with Alex Ainger taking 3-24 and Dom Cumming 3-17.

In Division One, Worksop lost their opener by four wickets at Bawtry with Everton second team.

Asked to bat, Worksop were bowled out for 166 in 41.5 overs.

Ashley Langdale just missed out on a half-century with 49 while Charlie Hough scored 25, Louis Blackburn taking 4-21 from 5.5 overs.

Bawtry made a strong start to their reply with an opening stand of 79 between David Mason (40) and Steve Johnson (36) on their way to a winning 168-6 in 40.3 overs, Langdale ending a good day's work with 3-25 from his nine overs for Worksop.

Clumber Park head for Bawtry with Everton this Saturday while Worksop host Waleswood Sports.