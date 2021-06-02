Light work for Worksop as Everton are crushed

Worksop captain Harry Taylor - 3-9.

Everton chose to bat but were all out for just 80 runs in 35.4 overs, losing the first three wickets for just 17 runs.

Only two batsmen reached double figures as Harry Taylor (3-9 in 5.4 overs) and Saeed Ahmed (3-19 in eight overs) skittled them out.

Openers Tim Smith Jnr (25 not out) and Chris Taylor 33 (not out) then eased them to victory.

“We bowled pretty well and fielded well as a team,” said captain Harry Taylor.

“Then we had a very clean finish in our innings by Tim Smith and Chris Taylor.

“With how we'd been playing recently we kind of expected to take 20 points home against Everton, but maybe not as comfortably as it was in the end.

“The wicket was a bit wet to start off with but as the sun hit it, it started to dry out and became a bit easier to play on, so it was a good toss to lose really.

“Saaed Ahmed bowled very well again.

"He showed his class with the ball and when he gets it right he is unplayable at times.

“My figures weren't too bad at all as well – a couple of wickets at the end which is nice and boosts confidence.”

Worksop face a showdown with leaders Papplewwick & Linby II in a fortnight but before that travel to Milton on Saturday.

“We play Papplewick in two weeks time, so that will be a big game as it would be nice to take that first spot,” said Taylor.

“But wee have to concentrate on the Milton game and not think about Papplewick just yet.

“Sometimes we have struggled against Milton in the past. “Hopefully it will be a good game and we will have to be at our best to get the 20 points against them. They always have a good team there at Milton”

That is followed on Sunday by a trip to Anston in the John J. Mallen T20 Group C, having comfortably beaten Killamarsh in the opening group game, Tim Smith lashing 35 off the first over.