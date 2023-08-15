Clumber captain, Mark Dean said: “Today’s 22-point win is down to a strong team display.

“Other results today have worked in our favour, so it has been a good day all round.”

Clumber won the toss and put the visitors in to bat first.

Action from Clumber Park's win over Farnsfield seconds.

Dan Fotheringham (1-20) got Clumber’s first breakthrough with wicket-keeper James Davies snaffling a lovely catch standing up.

At the other end, Zak Berridge clean bowled Farnsfield’s number three and trapped captain, James Bowker, LBW first ball.

He then bowled their opening batsman to finish with superb figures of 3-12 from his seven overs, as Farnsfield slumped to 36-4.

Mark Dean (3-22) came on and took three wickets, courtesy of catches from Darren Spooner in the deep, James Davies behind the stumps and Jasper Dennison at mid-on.

Alex Jervis (1-26) chipped in with one from his nine over spell and Simon Dean (2-1) picked up two including Farnsfield’s top scorer Jack Ford (34) as Farnsfield finished 89 all out in 32 overs.

Clumber’s reply started emphatically with Darren Spooner (47) hitting the ball well from the dot. His dominant display, including nine boundaries, set Clumber in good stead.