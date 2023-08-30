Leaders Clumber Park lose top of the table clash with second placed Kiveton Park

Skipper Mark Dean said, “It was a big toss to win today and we were up against it from ball one. “But I’m proud of how we battled away and almost pulled off a special comeback. Ultimately it wasn’t our day, but we’ll regroup and be ready to go again next week.”

After losing a crucial toss, Clumber soon found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 51-5 in perfect bowling conditions. Zak Berridge led the recovery with a fine 47, and with support from Ben Perkins (30) and Mike Cox (25) the visitors managed to post a creditable 160 all out.

With the pitch easing, Kiveton made steady progress. But when Simon Dean (1-31) snaffled Aussie overseas James Leach and Mark Dean (3-37) dismissed mainstay Ian Briggs for 44, Clumber found themselves back in the contest.

Zak Berridge bowling. Man of the match with 47 runs and two wickets

Berridge (2-23) and Hayden Cox (2-27) both struck but in the tension of the gathering gloom, Kiveton eventually prevailed in the final over with eight wickets down.

Clumber lead by 18 points with three games to go and host Bawtry with Everton II at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the Championship Worksop edged to a 10-run victory over Bawtry with Everton.

Winning the toss, Worksop chose to bat and made 164-7 in their 50 overs, Sajith Dhambagolla leading the way with 91.