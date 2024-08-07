Third-placed Clumber Park were two wicket winners away at Harthill in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship on Saturday.

The struggling home side chose to bat first and were all out for 178 in 43.2 overs with 51 for opener Phil Higginson and 31 for Richard Perkins.

Hayden Cox claimed 3-30 and Mark Dean 3-17 for the visitors.

Clumber reached a winning 182-8 in 46.3 overs, but needed a crucial 64-run ninth wicket partnership between Darren Spooner and Mark Dean to see them home.

Ross Wicks - good opening partnership for Worksop.

Joshua Womble top-scored with 59 and Spooner 26 not out.

Meanwhile Worksop went down by 44 runs at home to Welbeck seconds.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Welbeck amassed 194 all out in 42.3 overs.

Captain Lewis Jones scored 38, Ethan Johnson 33 and Jake Parker 25.

But Worksop were all back in the pavilion for 150 in 46.2 overs.

Jake Hogan (40) and Ross Wicks (33) produced a perfect foundation with 68 runs for the opening wicket.

But no one else was able to get themselves properly in as wickets fell with Harry Beer (3-34) and Hari Tadpatrikar (3-36) leading the charge.

This Saturday sees the big local derby with Clumber Park hosting Worksop, the game starting at noon.