In-form Tim Smith fires Worksop into third spot with win at Mansfield

Worksop batsman Tim Smith - a superb 96 against Mansfield.

Opener Smith hit 96 of Worksop's 175-7 total and later took two wickets as Mansfield ended the afternoon on 127-9.

“It was a very good win and a strong batting performance again from Tim Smith, but he unfortunately fell just short of his century,” said captain Harry Taylor.

At 57-4, Taylor (23) and Ross Wicks 921) both offered some much needed mid-order backing to Smith and Taylor said: “It was very much a case of batting around Tim.

“I have put him at the top of the order this year in my first year as I think the longer he bats the more beneficial it is for him. He used to bat at number four.

“He is batting incredibly well right now and timing his innings superbly.”

In reply, Mansfield crumbled to 80-6 before Jamie Lee and Kevin Wright hit 20 apiece to offer some resistance.

But Worksop's Saeed Ahmed ended with 4-29 and Taylor said: “When Saeed gets it right I don't think there is a better spin bowler in the whole of the Bassetlaw League.

“He turned the ball incredibly well and at times was just unplayable. We bowled and fielded very tightly.”

There was about an hour's delay to the start of the game, which was then reduced to 33 overs per side.

“When we got there it was chucking it down,” said Taylor.

“So the umpires did a good job as did the opposing captain just to get the game on.

“Luckily just as we finished it started to rain again, but we had no stoppages during the game.”

The win pushed Worksop into third place in the table and Taylor added: “We are happy with that, especially with the top five teams being promoted to the Championship.

“Obviously the aim is to win the league but, if not, we'd be happy just to get promoted.”

This Saturday there is a local derby away at Clumber Park (1pm) and Taylor said: “It's always a good local rivalry when we go up there, so there should be a bit of spice the game.