Huge local derby ahead for struggling Welbeck this weekend

Nottinghamshire Premier League bottom club Welbeck face a huge local derby against Clipstone this Saturday after a rain-affected seven wicket home defeat by Cuckney last weekend.

“It is not a nice feeling to be bottom of the table, especially nine games in,” said Welbeck head coach Richard Stroh.

“But we've had a tough start playing all the top sides and it means that when you play the rest of the teams they become must-win games.

“It won't be easy against Clipstone this weekend as they have now won a few games and are not an easy side to play against as they play some tough cricket – but we're looking forward to it.”

Richard Stroh - 61 for struggling Welbeck.

After a poor start, promoted Clipstone made it four wins in six games with victory at Hucknall last weekend and they also know the significance of this Saturday.

Senior Clipstone player Ian Woodall said: “We are now in a brilliant position and we have a massive game this Saturday.

“It is a huge game for us and for Welbeck – and it's probably a bigger game for them than us. So it's good to be in that position.

“If we can beat them it will open a big 22-point gap between us. But if they beat us it closes the gap to six.”

Tom Rowe - aggressive innings for Cuckney.

Despite the downpours, Welbeck managed to score 190-9 in the 39 overs they managed against Cuckney.

Losing wickets with just one and then three on the board early on, Welbeck began to build through Mat Roberts (51) and Richard Stroh (61), the duo making 78 for the fourth wicket.

Joe Worrall claimed 3-50 from his eight overs.

That set Cuckney a revised target of 191 in 39 overs, and they cantered home for the loss of three wickets in just 37.5 overs with some aggressive batting.

Nick Keast was an early loss with only four on the board.

Then Tom Rowe (53), Eliot Callis (62) and Joseph Hayes (37 not out) took control of the situation, Rowe and Callis producing 116 for the second wicket.

Hayes also made 42 with Tom Ullyott for the fourth wicket.

Rowe's 53 came from 36 balls and included seven fours and a six.

Callis hit 62 from 61 balls with nine fours and a six and Hayes struck six boundaries in his 37.

Ullyott hit four boundaries in his 18 not out as Cuckney maintained their third place position in the table behind Cavaliers & Carrington and Kimberley Institute, who both won as well.

“It is tricky when there is rain about and Duckworth-Lewis and you then lose the toss and end up batting first,” said Stroh.

“We came on and off for rain and overs were reduced. So it's tricky to know what is a good total.

“You set yourself out to pace yourselves for 50 overs and it ended up being 39 overs.

“I still thought 190 was a competitive total. But it didn't end up being enough as they knocked it off with three down and nine overs to go.

“But we needed to take early wickets and we dropped three early catches and, against a top side like Cuckney, you have to take your chances.

“If we'd held onto them it might have taken it a bit closer to the wire.

“It is the second time we have been done by the rain, but I guess that's cricket.

“First it was a delayed start and reduced to 48 overs. We came off and it was reduced to 44 and then we came off again, had an early tea, and it was reduced to 39.

Cuckney vice captain Ullyott said: “It's always nice to win a local derby.

“Rain-affected games are never much fun with going on and off and ots of breaks in the game.

“But if you win the toss it helps if you are chasing lower or revised totals.

“We took some wickets before the rain came which helped and our opening bowlers bowled really nicely.

“They made 190 which was a few more than we felt we should have let them get, though we still felt it would be comfortable as it's always a nice ground at Welbeck and the weather dried up later on.

“Tom and Eliot went about their business after we lost an early wicket, both playing fluently and making it to 50, then Joe Hayes helped knock it off, so there were three nice batting efforts. And the bowlers bowled well as a unit.”

This Saturday Cuckney are at home to Wollaton, who lost by seven wickets at home to Attenborough last weekend.

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds went down by 33 runs at home to Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Radcliffe were put into bat and made 247-8 from 42 overs on a rain-hit day, James Hawley taking 3-73.

Set a Duckworth-Lewis revised target of 244 from 42 overs, Cuckney were then bowled out for 210.

William Butler hit 80 and Richard Bostock 26 while Abdul Rrafae and Nishit Shetty both took four wickets.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Division, bottom side Clumber Park lost at home by eight wickets to Thoresby Colliery.

Another rain-affected game saw Clumber choose to bat and made 167-6 from the 34 overs they managed to get in with 73 for Edward Foulds and 32 not out for Ben Perkins.

Thoresby were set a revised target of 162 from 34 overs and managed it for the loss of two wickets with Lee Willis 66 not out, John Skinner 46 not out and Pasindu Acharige adding 34.

This Saturday Clumber head for Welbeck seconds.

In Division One, Worksop's game at Killamarsh Juniors was cancelled due to the weather.

They host table-topping Ordsall Bridon this weekend.