Holders Cuckney power into national last 16 after big win at Loughborugh Town

Holders Cuckney marched on into the last 16 of the ECB Club Championship with a powerful nine wicket away win in their third round game at Loughborough Town on Sunday.

That booked them a trip to Smethwick of the Birmingham Premier League on Sunday, 7th July.

Vice captain Tom Ullyott said: “We won the toss and chose to bowl with so much rain around in the local area.

“There was a bit of a damp patch on the wicket and the bowlers bowled really nicely, Joe Worrall especially up front got their two most dangerous players out. It set the tone a bit.

Nick Keast - on form with bat and ball at Loughborough.

“Then the spinners came on Adam and Nick plus Richard and all picked up some wickets.

“It was a really competitive performance by the bowlers which was nice to see.

“We did lose an early wicket in our chase which was down to, shall we say, a lack of concentration with running with Tom Rowe.

“I think he just turned and ran and didn't really see where the ball was.

“But then Nick Keast and James Hawley both scored half-centuries and it was pretty comfortable in the end.

“But Loughborough are a decent side and the scorecard is probably a bit of an injustice to them really.

“With no game the day before we were keen to keep our foot on the gas and we put in a nice, clinical performance.”

Asked to bat first, Loughborough were bowled out for 121 in 35.1 overs, Sanath Corjuvenkar scoring 25 and Jai Modhvadia 26.

Joe Worrall took 4-17 from six overs for Cuckney with 3-25 from eight overs for Nick Keast.

After losing Tom Rowe with seven on the board, Keast then also shone with the bat with an unbeaten 65 as he and James Hawley (51 not out) combined for a partnership of 116 that saw them home at 123-1 in just 19 overs.

On facing Smethwick next, Ullyott said: “Bilal Shafayat, who used to play for Cavaliers is one of their main players and they also have Zain Latif, who was at Wollaton

“So we know a couple of their players and it will be another very tough game.

“They beat Knowle and Dorridge who have historically been a very good side on the national spectrum.

“We have a couple of league games before that but we're looking forward to it.”

Cuckney's Nottinghamshire Premier League trip to West Bridgfordians on Saturday was rained off and this Saturday they host a visit by Papplewick & Linby, whose home clash with Wollaton was cancelled last weekend.

“The top three or four sides were all off last weekend, though Hucknall managed to get a game in and they won.

“So there was not too much damage for us and we are now working towards the Papplewick game.