Holders Cuckney must try again this Sunday after rain saw their ECB National Club Championship tie at Smethwick abandoned last weekend.

But, after back-to-back defeats in the Nottinghamshire Premier League, Cuckney did have a double boost as they bounced back to beat Attenborough by eight wickets on Saturday, having made the NCB Twenty20 Cup finals day with a midweek 22-run win at Kimberley Institute.

“We only got half a game in at Smethwick,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“We were 104-5 after 21 overs before it rained.

Tom Rowe - century against Attenborough.

“We were doing all right and were confident that 160-170 would have been enough.

“It turned into a long day and we have to go back to replay it this Sunday.

“We left Cuckney at 8.30am and didn't get back until 9.15pm. So it was a long day and frustrating to not get a game or a result.

“But there's nothing we can do about the weather, so it's just one of those things.

“We learned a bit about them and their ground, which is a tricky, small old-fashioned type of ground which was wet and so awkward to bat on.

“They also had a few players missing who will be back this weekend. So we know it will be a tough game. But we hold the title at the moment and will defend it until the last ball is bowled.

“But we must focus on our league game against Notts & Arnold first.

“There is still everything to play for, which is nice, but the next couple of weeks will give us a big assessment of how our season is going to be come August.”

Put into bat on Saturday, Attenborough were all out for 166 with four balls to spare, Rafay Ahmed scoring 38 and Parakrama Thennakoon 28; Joe Worrall claiming 3-26.

In reply, after losing Nick Keast with only six on the board, Cuckney cruised to 167-2 in 23.2 overs, Tom Rowe the star with 104, including 11 fours and six sixes, James Hawley seeing the side home with 29 not out.

This Saturday third-placed Cuckney head to Notts & Arnold Amateur before the big cup game at Smethwick on Sunday.

“We won the toss and bowled well against Attenborough – we were dead on all day really,” said Ullyott.

“We bowled them out for 166 which we thought was an ordinary score at our ground with such a fast outfield.

“We knocked it off quite comfortably and Tom Rowe made a sparkling 100 and batted quite nicely and authoritatively.