Heptathlon glory for Worksop Harriers U17 Charlotte Ayton at Boston

It was a cracking weekend for some of older Worksop Harriers juniors as Charlotte Ayton won the Open U17 women’s Heptathlon and Kitty Laurence won the U15 girls Pentathlon at Boston.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
At Mansfield in the County Development League there were PBs for Ethan Ellery in the 400m (56s) and the 800m (2m 12s).

Brooklyn Crooks had a fantastic day with a massive long jump PB of 6.49m and an even better high jump of 1.96m, both of these are qualifying standards for National Championships.

Brooklyn also managed a 110m hurdles PB by almost four seconds (17.7s) and a shot put over 8m.

Charlotte Ayton - victory at Boston.Charlotte Ayton - victory at Boston.
Freddie Marks competed in the CDL for the first time and participated in the high jump (1.55m) and the 80m hurdles.

Cathy Mhembere also continued on her officiating journey with enthusiasm.

On the Saturday, young-at-heart Richard Hind took on the Totley Exterminator fell race, a Category AL race covering 17 miles and 3.500ft. Richard finished in 4:26 and 74th place.

It was a hard day's work visiting all the hot spots in the area, self navigating nine checkpoints in very warm conditions.

The ever popular Trunce also had its last race of the year which of course meant fancy dress and a chance for best photo opportunities for members.

