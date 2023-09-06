Watch more videos on Shots!

At Mansfield in the County Development League there were PBs for Ethan Ellery in the 400m (56s) and the 800m (2m 12s).

Brooklyn Crooks had a fantastic day with a massive long jump PB of 6.49m and an even better high jump of 1.96m, both of these are qualifying standards for National Championships.

Brooklyn also managed a 110m hurdles PB by almost four seconds (17.7s) and a shot put over 8m.

Charlotte Ayton - victory at Boston.

Freddie Marks competed in the CDL for the first time and participated in the high jump (1.55m) and the 80m hurdles.

Cathy Mhembere also continued on her officiating journey with enthusiasm.

On the Saturday, young-at-heart Richard Hind took on the Totley Exterminator fell race, a Category AL race covering 17 miles and 3.500ft. Richard finished in 4:26 and 74th place.

It was a hard day's work visiting all the hot spots in the area, self navigating nine checkpoints in very warm conditions.