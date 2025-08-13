Glory weekend as Cuckney stay on course for silverware

Cuckney were big 191-run derby day winners as they saw off bottom club Welbeck to stay on the coattails of Nottinghamshire Premier League leaders Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday.

And they have another route to silverware in their sights after beating Hucknall on Sunday to reach the final of the Derbyshire Premier Cup to complete a superb weekend.

But, barring a shock end to a great season for Cavaliers, Cuckney now look set to have to settle for the battle to finish in second place with only three games to go and Cavaliers needing to lose all three and Cuckney win their last three.

“It was very comprehensive against Welbeck and very one-sided,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

Nick Keast - century for Cuckney in big derby victory.

“Nick Keast batted nicely and everyone who came in was in the mood.

“The bowlers then followed that up and Drew Owen had a five wicket haul and Adam Tillcock four.

“All we can do is keep winning games. You always want to finish as high as you can so we will continue to do our best to finish second as it seems unlikely Cavs will drop any points.

“But we now have a cup final to look forward to as well and plenty to play for.”

Choosing to bat against Welbeck, Cuckney racked up a massive 353-5 in their 50 overs.

Opener Nick Keast scored 105, including 18 fours, while Eliot Callis added 73, Tillcock 65 and Tom Rowe 37.

Keast put on 80 for the opening wicket with Rowe and then combined with Callis for a 135 second wicket partnership.

Callis and Tillcock combined for 73 for the third wicket and Welbeck were on the rack.

In reply they crumbled to 162 all out in 31.4 overs.

Head coach Richard Stroh scored 36 and Ben Bowring 33, but Owen was Cuckney's star bowler with 5-44 off 10 overs while Tillcock ended a superb day for himself with 4-41 in 8.4 overs to round off the victory.

On Sunday Cuckney won by 43 runs at Hucknall in their cup semi-final.

Batting first, Cuckney made 213 all out, Keast again in fine form with 60, Tom Ullyott with 38, Josh Porter 29 and Nick Langford 28.

Dan Bryans claimed 5-26 in 4.4 overs for Hucknall.

The home side were then bowled out for 170, Sam Johnson scoring 41 and Joe Worrall claiming 5-33, Tillcock chipping in with 3-28.

Cuckney will now face Ockbrook & Borrowash in the final.

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds edged home by one wicket at Radcliffe-on-Trent, James Hawley claiming 3-21 and 66 not out.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park lost again, this time by 187 runs at Thoresby Colliery as they chased the home side's 298-6, while in Division One Worksop demolished Killamarsh Juiors by 153 runs, scoring 205 and bowling Killamarsh out for 52 with 6-37 for Ben Swales and 4-15 for Alex Kirkham.