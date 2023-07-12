Glory for Worksop as they win T20 Cup by a single run against Whitwell

Whitwell elected to field first and Worksop wickets fell quickly in challenging conditions.

After a bright start, Taylor, Hogan, Dhambagolla and Wicks were back in the hut for just a combined 22 runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alfie Tomlinson, in at five was careful and calculated with his bat – contributing a valuable 30 runs, supported by 13 from Oliver Mathews and Harry Taylor, a quick 11 from Harry Glaves, seven from Ben Swales and Oliver Titterington and two not out from Arron Armitage with Worksop all out for 119 from 19.5 overs.

ALL PICTURES BY RICHARD BIERTON

In reply, Whitwell began in a typically quick fashion – despite the early loss of Christian Foster for a duck.

Worksop bowled well with Dhambagolla taking 5-17 and Glaves 2-11.

The conditions were no easier during Whitwell’s innings than they had been for Worskop – with the ball moving around off the pitch and in the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Robinson found his way around the conditions well, hitting 28 from 17 balls supported by Anthony Lancashire to keep Whitwell up with the required rate and the visitors found themselves needing 13 from the final over, then six from the last ball, which went for four off the bowling of Taylor leaving Worksop the winners by a single run.

.

Bassetlaw League representative Trevor Haywood was in attendance to present the trophy to captain Ross Wicks and Player of the Match award to Sajith Dhambagolla.

After early rain, the day brightened up with over 30 children aged five-11 taking to the field representing Worksop, Blyth, Retford and Bridon.

This weekend Worksop’s 1st XI host Harthill at Central Avenue the 2nd XI travel to Wiseton 1st XI and 3rd XI visit Cuckney 4th XI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here, photographer Richard Bierton captures a selection of the day’s action with this picture gallery.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.