Defeat for Welbeck in rain-affected trip to Hucknall
Welbeck were put into bat and made 130-9 in a reduced 30 overs due to a stop-start day with overs being lost to the weather.
Opener Luise Reece hit 35 with 28 for captain Richard Stroh, Dom Wheatley claiming 3-16 from five overs.
After more rain the home side were set a new target of 110 from 24 overs under Duckworth-Lewis rules.
And they cantered home to 112-3 in 19.5 overs, Jamie Tapper with 25 not out, seeing them over the line with Sam Johnson (21 not out) after Daniel Blatherwick had added 23.
“It was one of those fixtures, unfortunately,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.
“We lost the toss and were put into bat. It was on and off with rain and the overs got reduced every time we went off, so it was difficult to get into a rhythm.
“We posted 130, but under Duckworth-Lewis when we lost two wickets in the last over our total went down instead of up, which was a bit of a tricky one.
“We ended up having to defend 110 in 24 overs.
“We didn't get early wickets though we got a few in the middle which halted them a little bit and brought us back into the game, pushing the run rate to over six an over.
“But one partnership hit 12 or 14 in one over which took the game away from us.
Welbeck are at home to West Bridgfordians this Saturday and Stroh added: “We are back at home again and the weather is supposed to be good.
“I always fancy us at home if conditions are good and it is a chance to get back to winning ways.
“We have a lot of things to work on but we will be ready for Saturday.”
