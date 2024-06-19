Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Welbeck went down by seven wickets in a rain-affected Nottinghamshire Premier League game at Hucknall.

Welbeck were put into bat and made 130-9 in a reduced 30 overs due to a stop-start day with overs being lost to the weather.

Opener Luise Reece hit 35 with 28 for captain Richard Stroh, Dom Wheatley claiming 3-16 from five overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After more rain the home side were set a new target of 110 from 24 overs under Duckworth-Lewis rules.

Hucknall’s Sam Mycock adds to their tally. Photo by Richard Parkes.

And they cantered home to 112-3 in 19.5 overs, Jamie Tapper with 25 not out, seeing them over the line with Sam Johnson (21 not out) after Daniel Blatherwick had added 23.

“It was one of those fixtures, unfortunately,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“We lost the toss and were put into bat. It was on and off with rain and the overs got reduced every time we went off, so it was difficult to get into a rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We posted 130, but under Duckworth-Lewis when we lost two wickets in the last over our total went down instead of up, which was a bit of a tricky one.

“We ended up having to defend 110 in 24 overs.

“We didn't get early wickets though we got a few in the middle which halted them a little bit and brought us back into the game, pushing the run rate to over six an over.

“But one partnership hit 12 or 14 in one over which took the game away from us.

Welbeck are at home to West Bridgfordians this Saturday and Stroh added: “We are back at home again and the weather is supposed to be good.

“I always fancy us at home if conditions are good and it is a chance to get back to winning ways.