Cuckney win sees them close gap on table-toppers Cavaliers

Cuckney boosted their Nottinghamshire Premier League title hopes with a 64 run victory at Plumtree on Saturday.

That kept them on the same points as second-placed Kimberley Institute with both clubs encouraged by a second successive defeat for leaders Cavaliers & Carrington above them and the gap now down to just two points.

Cuckney chose to bat and made 264-8 in their 50 overs.

Rain then saw Plumtree set a revised target of 248 from 44 overs under Duckworth-Lewis but found themselves all back in the pavilion for 183 in 38 overs.

Nick Keast - century in Cuckney victory.

Opener Nick Keast set the tempo for Cuckney with a superb 118, including 13 boundaries, and Nick Langford added 51.

Plumtree struggled in reply and were 76-5 before Josh Parsons (62) and Alex El Khoury (28) came together for a sixth wicket stand of 73. But there was little after they were gone, Yuvraj Singh ending with 3-16 and Adam Tillcock 3-38.

Cuckney vice captain Tom Ullyott said: “It was nice to get the win as Plumtree's ground can be a bit tricky and never has a flat wicket, so it can be hard for the batters.

“The gap is now down to two points so we go into the second half of the season with everything on the line and the top three clubs chasing the title with their season in their own hands.

“It should be an exciting few weeks as we go into July and August.”

Cuckney also progressed in the Derbyshire Premier Cup on Sunday, winning by 83 runs against visiting Alrewas.

Keast again shone with a 50, Singh with 52, Ewan Laughton with 39 and Tillcock 31 not out.

Alrewas were dismissed for 142, Archie Shannon taking 3-28.

Bottom club Welbeck came up with a much-needed 148 run victory against visiting Collingham & District.

Electing to bat first, Welbeck chalked up an imposing 316-3 in their 50 overs.

Opener Jack Atherton made 42, but highlight of the game was a 156-run stand for the third wicket between Jean Du Plessis and Mat Roberts.

Du Plessis finished with 136, hitting 14 fours and three sixes, while Roberts scored 82, with 10 fours and two sixes, and he also put on 111 for the fourth wicket with Josh Sanderson, who ended up on 44 not out.

It was a huge ask of Collingham and they were all out for 168, Charlie Dixon making 32 and Pranav Pothula 31, Ashley Willis taking 3-38.

Cuckney's second team are hoping to emulate their first team by winning a major national competition – and Sunday's five wicket win at South Wingfield moved them into the last 16 of the ECB National Village Cup, three games away from Lord's.

The Derbyshire hosts were restricted to 196-9 from their 40 overs before Cuckney made 200-5 in 23.4 overs in reply, William Ullyott with 69, Leighton Ambrick with 31 and Drew Owen 24 not out.

Ullyott and Ambrick put on 97 for the opening wicket.

Cuckney's first team won the ECB National Club Championship at Lord's in 2023.

The cup win for Cuckney seconds followed an 85 run defeat in the Premier League Division Two on Saturday.

Chasing visiting Caythorpe's 268 in which Josh Porter claimed 5-69, Cuckney were bowled out for 183, Drew Owen scoring 50.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park lost by three wickets at home to Mansfield Hosiery Mills seconds.

Clumber made 144 all out, Edward Foulds with 38, which Mills surpassed at 145-7 in 30.3 overs.

In Division One Worksop won by two wickets at Wiseton.

Chasing 166, Benjamin Swales taking 4-55, Worksop made 167-8, Ross Wicks scoring 37.