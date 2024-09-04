Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuckney's chase for runners-up spot in the Nottinghamshire Premier League were all but ended when they lost by 34 runs at home to Wollaton on Saturday.

That allowed second-placed Kimberley Institute to pull further clear from them with their massive – and unexpected - 148-run victory over newly-crowned champions Cavaliers & Carrington.

The gap is now eight points with only one game to play, eight points on offer for a win,and Kimberley currently boasting a better run rate if the sides end up on the same points.

Cuckney host local rivals Welbeck in their season finale on Saturday with Kimberley away at West Bridgfordians.

Tom Ullyott - 94 runs in vain for Cuckney.

Visiting Wollaton chose to bat on Saturday and made an impressive 295-9.

Openers Hassan Azad(36) and Johan Cronje (73) gave them a solid start with an opening101-run partnership.

Cronje smashed six fours and seven sixes in his swashbuckling innings.

Daniel Andrew (53) and Abdullah Tahir (38) also put on 91 for the sixth wicket. Joel Gunn claimed 3-57.

In reply, Cuckney fell behind the required run rate as their 50 overs ended with them on 261-7.

Tom Ullyott led their fight with 94, including nine fours and four sixes, while Nick Langford scored 32, Nick Keast 26 and Archie Shannon 27 not out. James Cox took 3-48.

There was also a home defeat for Welbeck on Saturday as they went down by six wickets to Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Choosing to bat,Welbeck totalled 247-8 with 77 for Josh Sanderson and 69 for Richard Stroh, the pair enjoying a third wicket stand of 86.

Ben Bowring also added 28, but Welbeck struggled against the bowling of Nathan Van Eekeren,who finished with 5-21 from his eight overs.

Notts & Arnold then breezed to victory at 249-4 in just 41.5 overs.

Dilhan Cooray scored 86 and Alex Burrow 51, the duo putting on 106 for the third wicket.

Opener Josh Mierkalns also scored 39.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park lost by 55 runs at Retford.

The home side made 211, Joshua Womble taking 3-37, but Clumber were 156 all out, Zak Berridge with 36 and Edward Howard 3-20.

Worksop went down by 114 runs at home to Harthill.

The visitors finished on 240-8, James Radford 53 not out, Alex Kirkham taking 3-38.

Worksop then slumped to 126, Luqman Asad and Thomas March taking three wickets each.