Cuckney fired up to return to their all-conquering best as new season begins
They welcome new faces Eliot Callis and Yuvraj Singh and vice-captain Tom Ullyott said: “Eliot is another ex-Worksop College lad.
“It seems like the majority of our team is very Worksop College-orientated, but it is a very good link for us being a tiny village.
“Eliot has fitted in quite nicely over the winter and will bat in our top three.
“And we have an overseas player in Yuvraj Singh – not the same Yuvraj Singh that hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over – but a young up and coming Indian cricketer who looks handy.
“He is an all-rounder but we have signed him mainly as a seam bowler. He gets here in a week or so.
“We feel like we are in a good space one year older and one year wiser.”
On the opener with newly-promoted minnows Clipstone, he added: “It is a new local derby for us and should be interesting.
“They play with their heart on their chest and like to get about people, which is fair enough and it has worked very well for them. So we are looking forward to it.”
NeighboursWelbeck have bolstered their ranks as they look to build on last year's return to the top division in which they avoided the drop, and Jack Atherton will take over from head coach Richard Stroh as first team captain.
They have their former South African star man Jean Du Plessis returning and have set a target of top four this time around.
“The good news is that recruitment went well over the winter,” said Stroh.
“We have signed Mat Roberts from Sheffield Collegiate. He has plenty of Premier League experience as well as the coaching side too. He is a good all-rounder to have on board.
“We have also signed a young quick bowler – 20-year-old Zak Berridge from Clumber Park.
“And we have signed two pros/overseas players in Jean Du Plessis and James Hayes.
“We had Jean two years ago and he scored the most runs in the league that year and helped us get promotion. We are looking forward to him coming over in the next three weeks.
“We have also signed quick bowler James Hayes from Nottinghamshire and he will play this weekend. But our squad is not completed yet.
Welbecks' opener on Saturday could not be much tougher as they host champions Cavaliers & Carrington.
Stroh said: “Jean Du Plessis won't be available, but everyone else will.
“Being promoted, we were under no illusions how tough the Premier League was going to be last year.
“It was a tough year, but having strengthened and with the experience of playing Premier League cricket last year I think the boys are up for it this year and at worst we want to finish mid-table, but want to push for the top four.”
Action also begins in the Bassetlaw & District League this Saturday.
In the Championship Division, Clumber Park host Farnsfield while in Division One, Worksop head for Bawtry With Everton.
