Cuckney demolish Plumtree to stay on course for second spot

Cuckney remain in pole position to take the runners-up spot in the Nottinghamshire Premier League after a huge 180-run demolition of visiting Plumtree on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Put into bat, Cuckney amassed a massive 314-3 total with opener Eliot Callis 113 not out, including 14 boundaries, Adam Tillcock a spectacular 104 not out in 73 balls, with six fours and nine sixes, and 32 from Tom Rowe.

Callis and Tillcock put on a partnership of 158 for the fourth wicket as Plumtree toiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe claimed 3-34 as the visitors were then skittled out for 134 in 28.2 overs.

Eliot Callis - 113 not out in big Cuckney win.

However, Cavaliers all but retained their title with a three wicket win over Kimberley Institute, which rocked the visitors' hopes of second spot with a 14 point gap and only two games to go.

Cavaliers have a 16-point advantage over Cuckney though Cuckney boast a better run rate should Cavaliers lose their last two and Cuckney win both theirs.

Welbecks' hopes of avoiding the drop were rocked by two more defeats and their situation is now looking dire. They sit bottom, 14 points from safety with two games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 57 run home defeat by Attenborough on Monday followed a narrow one wicket home defeat by Collingham & District on Saturday.

Attenborough elected to bat and were all out for 225.

But Welbeck fell short in reply, all out for 168 in 41.4 overs.

Asked to bat first on Saturday, Welbeck were bowled out for 128 in 42.4 overs, Richard Stroh with 38 and Josh Sanderson with 32, but only two other players getting into double figures as David Pipes ended with 4-19.

Collingham then made hard work of their reply as they edged home at 131-9 with four overs to spare.

Jamal Anwar led the way with 41, Ashley Willis taking 4-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday Welbeck's fate could be sealed at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur while Cuckney are at Attenborough.

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds went down by seven wickets away at Caythorpe.

Batting first, Cuckney were bowled out for 141, William Butler contributing 34, Isaac Harris 29 and William Ullyott 27.

Matt Wright claimed 4-24 and Mark Footitt 3-40.

Caythorpe reached 143-3 in 34 overs, Mehan Ibrahim hitting 57 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Division, bottom club Clumber Park saw an almighty effort come to nothing as they lost by six wickets in a high-scoring clash at Mansfield Hosiery Mills seconds.

Choosing to bat, Clumber made an excellent 310-4, Adam Coxhill with 109, including 20 fours and two sixes, Tim Shelley 65, with eight fours and three sizes, and Matthew Beer 77, with eight boundaries.

But, heartbreakingly, Mills matched their scoring and reached a winning 311-4 in 46.5 overs.

Keshara Jayasinghe struck 101 off 77 balls, including 14 fours and a six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Kilvington was 67 not out and Anthony Barrowcliffe added 56.

In Division One, Worksop were 29-run winners over Wiseton.

Put into bat, Worksop were bowled out for 187, Ashley Langdale (56), Aaron Armitage (55) and Jake Hogan (38) leading the way and Matthew Upton taking 5-31 and Matthew Loates 4-28.

Wiseton were dismissed for 168, Dylan Armitage taking 4-39.