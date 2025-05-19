Cuckney bounced back from their defeat by table-topping Cavaliers & Carrington last week to beat Collingham & District by six wickets in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And vice captain Tom Ullyott is hoping they can now find some consistent form.

The visitors were put into bat and made 213-7 in their 50 overs with 57 not out for Rhett Bridgens, 41 for Ben Jones, 32 for Burhan Alam and 31 for Jamal Anwar.

In reply, Cuckney comfortably reached 215-4 in 33.3 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Rowe - big innings for Cuckney against Collingham.

Tom Rowe was immaculate with 120 from 91 balls, which included 19 fours and a couple of big sixes.

He shared in an opening stand of 79 with Nick Keast, who made 26, and Yuvraj Singh saw them home with his unbeaten 29.

“They played well and tested us. But it was quite straightforward in the end thanks to Tom's innings. He batted really nicely and took it away from them.

“We knocked the runs off with plenty of time left.

Chris Fletcher - defiant innings for Clipstone against champions.

“But we felt Collingham acquitted themselves pretty well, being new to the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are trying to do things the right way – express themselves and play some good cricket. They are a very good side and I will be surprised if they go down.

“We have not really been at our best yet this year, so it was nice to start to click into gear ahead of a big weekend for us this weekend.

“It has helped with bowlers getting a bowl and being out in the field for the full 50 overs and hopefully we can take this on now into June.”

Zak Berridge - bowled well in Welbecks' defeat.

Welbeck went down by 31 runs away at Wollaton.

The visitors won the toss, chose to field and bowled out Wollaton for 210 with an over to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Andrew led their batting with a fine 70, Johan Cronje adding 26.

Zack Berridge ended with figures of 4-39 from his 10 overs.

But Welbeck's reply fell short as they were all out for 179 with an over to go, having fallen behind the required run rate.

A bad start saw openers Ben Bowring and Josh Sanderson dismissed with only four runs on the board.

Jean Du Plessis led the fightback with his 70 off 99 balls, Ashley Willis scoring 26.

Hassan Azad took 3-34 and Zain Latif 3-32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Bank Holiday weekend, third-placed Cuckney head for second-placed Kimberley Institute on Saturday and then host Papplewick & Linby on Monday either side of an ECB National Club Championship home tie with Leicester Ivanhoe on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Welbeck are at home to Plumtree on Saturday and home again on Monday to Kimberley Institute.

In Division Two, Cuckney's seconds went down by six wickets away at Gedling Colliery.

Choosing to bat, Cuckney hit 221 all out with Adam Burgess (65) and Joe Hayes (58) putting on 84 for the fourth wicket after being 21-3.

Rehan Azam took 3-65 off his nine overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gedling won the game with 224-4 in 39.5 overs, Sami Ullah with 67 not out and Conor O'Brien 36 not out seeing them over the line after an earlier 50 from Karan Kapur.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park went down by seven wickets away at Harthill and sit bottom of the table.

The visitors chose to bat and made 163-9 in their 50 overs.

They had to recover from being on 49-6 as Mark Dean (36) and Mike Cox (38 not out) put on 81 for the seventh wicket, Luqmn Asad taking 3-29 form his 10 overs.

Harthill then reached a winning 167-3 in 29.5 overs, Deep Shiyani (57) and Yadava Pavankumar (46) providing the bulk of their runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clumber host fellow early strugglers Blidworth CW on Saturday.

In Division One Worksop were three-wicket local derby winners at Whitwell and sit third.

Whitwell were put into bat and were 194 all out, JP Hatton with 63, William Barton scoring 34 and Brandon Pritchard 28, Ben Swales taking 3-38.

Worksop replied with 198-7 with openers Jake Hogan and Charlie Hough both scoring 26 and sharing an opening partnership of 56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three quick wickets then tumbled for the addition of only another three runs until Harry Taylor (58) and Oliver Titterton 20 not out) steadied the ship.

Connor Maccarthy-Morrogh claimed 3-26 from nine overs.

Worksop host Anston this weekend.