Crucial win over rivals Kimberley keeps Cuckney in the title chase

Cuckney saw off their nearest rivals for second place and maintained outside hopes of the Nottinghamshire Premier League title after they beat visiting Kimberley Institute by 22 runs on Saturday.

But leaders Cavaliers & Carrington won again to stay 16 points clear with six games to go.

Cuckney chose to bat first and made 252-9, led by an inspirational captain's innings of 124 not out by Adam Tillcock.

That came in 107 balls with 14 fours and five sixes.

Tom Rowe (27) and Tom Ullyott (31) had earlier put on 41 for the opening wicket before finding themselves 76-5 and 93-6.

Tillcock and Will Booth then put on 61 for the seventh wicket and Tillcock and Archie Shannon added another 54 for the eighth wicket.

Martin Weightman claimed 44-3 from his 10 overs.

Kimberley lost Akhil Patel on the second ball of their innings and were then 69-3.

Weightman (53) and Ross Whiteley (60) gave the visitors hope with 115 runs for the fourth wicket after opener George Bacon had contributed 32.

But Weightman and Whiteley both fell with the score stuck on 184 and the last five wickets then tumbled for just 36 more runs as they fell short on 230 all out with seven balls left to bowl.

“That was the second time we have beaten Kimberley this season, but it didn't look like that would happen at one point during our batting innings,” said vice captain Tom Ullyott.

“But at 76-5 Adam Tillcock's 124 was an excellent knock and one of the best we have seen from him or any club player in that situation.

“It cements that second spot for now and try to keep some pressure on Cavs as much as possible and hope someone else does us a favour at some stage.”

Welbeck once more hauled themselves off bottom spot with an absolutely crucial eight wicket away at relegation rivals Plumtree.

Asking the home side to bat, they bowled them out for 134 with four wickets each for Ashley Willis and Zack Berridge, then Jean Du Plessis (78 not out) and Richard Stroh (46) added 122 for the second wicket as they coasted home to 139-2 in 27.1 overs.

In Division Two, Cuckney seconds completed a winning double over Kimberley with a 35 run away win.

Cuckney made 253-7, William Butler with 75, William Ullyott with 40, and James Hawley 33, Craig Harrison claiming 5-55.

Kimberley's overs ran out on 218-9, Josh Porter taking 3-38.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, bottom side Clumber Park lost again, this time by nine wickets at Blidworth CW.

Asked to bat, Clumber made 182 all out, Mark Dean scoring 46.

Blidworth then cruised home in 23.1 overs, Jamie Lomas striking 90 and Joshua Womble 63 not out.

In Division One Worksop won by six wickets at Anston.

Anston were all out for 137 in 29.3 overs, Dylan Armitage taking 4-22 off seven overs, before Alex Kirkham's 60 helped Worksop to a winning 141-4 in 25.3 overs.