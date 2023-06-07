Clumber won the toss and their three 16-year-old bowlers were key to their attack, with Matt Hampshire and Michael Edwards opening and Tom Paintain coming on later.

Hampshire (2-22) bowled with great rhythm and control, and at one point managed to be on a hat-trick ball after pinning their dangerous skipper plumb lbw with his signature in-swinger and Tim Beer taking a great catch running backwards with the sun in his eyes.

From the other end, Edwards (1-21) built pressure but was without luck in his first spell.

He claimed his wicket in his second spell later in the innings, courtesy of a juggled catch from Dan Paintain.

Paintain (2-15), bowled full and at the stumps to earn a couple of deserved wickets after putting serious pressure on the hosts.

One of these wickets was caught Dan Paintain bowled Tom Paintain – a great family, father-son moment.

Veteran bowler Tim Beer (1-22) delivered as usual, maintaining the pressure that Tom had built with consistent line and length deliveries.

On his season debut, Matt Lyon slotted straight back into the team finishing with figures of 1-8. With the help of the low wicket, stand-in captain Jon Shaw picked up three wickets to see off the East Drayton line-up as they finished all out on 109 in the final over.

It was a fantastic display from Clumber, who fielded with 10 men for most of the innings. Only two boundaries were conceded as bodies were put on the line, there were no errors, everyone was supportive of each other, and chances were taken.

Clumber expected the run chase to be difficult as they’d seen the wicket was continually keeping lower and lower.

Ian Hampshire and Darren Edwards opened, building a sensible foundation for the opening partnership (42) with a solid defence yet putting any width away.

Darren (18) was the first to fall, which brought in Michael Edwards (4), who used his good technique on a tricky wicket to add on another 19 runs to the total for the second partnership.

After getting his eye in, Hampshire manoeuvred the ball to find the gaps and play the field with ease.