Clumber skipper Mark Dean said: “All in all it was a great team effort once again and it is really pleasing to get over the line on a day when things didn't go our way for long periods. We have a big game against Kiveton this week as first in the league plays second. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Clumber won the toss and Dan Fotheringham took the first wicket before having to come out of the attack with a side strain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From here, Grassmoor took control as they reached 96-1 at drinks.

A minute's silence by Clumber Park CC for the Nottingham atrocities before the win over Grassmoor.

The first ball after the break, Simon Dean got Adam Bedford (41) out courtesy of a catch from Chris Mather and Lee Rodgers struck with the score on 111 thanks to a good grab from Fotheringham, putting the hosts three wickets down.

However, Ed Foulds (1-23) claimed the only other success as Grassmoor made a challenging 188-4, Mark Crain finishing 72 not out.

In reply, Clumber lost Matt Wheatley early, but Dave Taylor got them going with 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second wicket 69 run partnership was just what was required. Chris Mather fell with the score on 144, after scoring 85 runs from 53 balls made up of 14 fours and two sixes.

After losing two more, Fotheringham and Jasper Dennison both batted calmly in a pressure situation to see Clumber to victory. Dennison hit three lovely fours in his vital 15 not out, while Fotheringham finished 28 not out from 54 balls.

Ian Hampshire (139 not out) and Chris Ward (67 not out) broke the Clumber Park second team partnership record with a batting masterclass as they won by 10 wickets against Grassmoor II in Division Three.