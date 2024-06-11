Clumber Park triumph in Bassetlaw local derby at Worksop
Clumber captain, Mark Dean said: “From a tricky start at 17-3, it was a superb team effort to turn it around.
"We demonstrated some excellent fielding and catching, particularly Dan, Tim and Darren.”
Clumber won the toss for a second week on the trot and elected to bat first.
It was a tough start with the new ball moving off the surface and the bounce being difficult to judge.
After 30 minutes at the crease, Clumber found themselves 17-3 and things were not looking hopeful.
But, after a difficult start to his 2024 campaign, Ben Perkins played a great innings to drag Clumber back into the game.
Sumptuous drives and three incredible hook shots for six were a part of the revival of where he had left off in 2023.
With outstanding support from the ever-reliable Tim Shelley, the pair put on a match-defining stand of 103 before Shelley was unfortunately bowled for an excellent 42.
James Davies fell soon after, bowled by a good yorker to leave Clumber at 128-5 in the 34th over.
Clumber’s middle-lower order played the last 16 overs superbly though, with Zak Berridge (26 not out), Darren Spooner (18) and Mike Cox (13) all making excellent contributions.
Perkins finally holed out in the deep for 72, and soon after Clumber closed on 217-9 from their 50 overs.
Clumber were confident in their bowling attack, but things didn’t go to plan for them in the early stages of Worksop’s innings.
Despite the best efforts of opening bowlers Zak Berridge and Darren Spooner (0-25), Worksop made it to 53 without loss after the first 14 overs.
It was Clumber captain Dean (2-20), who opened their account with a double breakthrough.
Hayden Cox (2-27) followed in Dean's tracks to put Clumber back in the mix and Worksop at 78-3.
Worksop’s middle order worked hard to defend their wickets, as Clumber tightened the run rate.
With their score at 120-3 in the 40th over, Worksop had left themselves with a mammoth task of scoring 98 runs in the final 10 overs to win the match.
This pressure forced risky swings from the hosts, and Clumber managed to cash in by claiming a flurry of wickets.
Josh Womble (2-29), Ben Perkins (2-18), and the returning Zak Berridge (2-37) worked their way through the lower order, as Worksop were all out for 159 to give Clumber a 21-point win.
Clumber Park now host league leaders Farnsfield this Saturday from noon on their main ground, the visitors demolishing Welbeck seconds by 145 runs last weekend.