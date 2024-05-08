Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Put into bat, Clumber were all out for 149 in 46.5 overs, Darren Spooner (38) and Tim Shelley (33) rescuing the situation after they had been reduced to 29-5.

Jasper Dennison also added a valuable late 24.

Ethan Johnson (4-33) and Troy Davies (4-12) were the star bowlers for Welbeck.

Zack Berridge took 4-22 for Clumber Park on Saturday.

But wickets were soon tumbling for the home side too and only James Jevons, with 63, offered any real resistance. Zack Berridge claimed 4-22 from his 10 overs.

This Saturday Clumber Park host Whitwell.

Worksop first team's game away at Retford was washed out so they now prepare to host Papplewick & Linby seconds on Saturday.

But, in Division Two, Worksop seconds were crushed by nine wickets at home by Mansfield.

Asked to bat, Worksop were skittled out for just 58 in 31.1 overs.

Glyn M. Coxhill and Liam Cairns both made 15 and Ross Wicks added 10 of their disappointing total as five batsmen failed to register a run, Ryan Kent taking 3-13.

Mansfield then knocked off their winning 59-1 total in just 18.4 overs, captain Jamie Spencer with 29.

Down the road at Trent Bridge, new Nottinghamshire T20 captain Joe Clarke is bidding to build on his side's white-ball pedigree as the Outlaws seek a third Vitality Blast crown.

“We try to play an aggressive, entertaining brand of cricket which leaves people on the edge of their seats, but there is so much going on which helps elevate the experience around the game itself,” he said.“On the field, the club has built a really strong record in the competition in the last decade, and it’s something that, as a squad, we want to build on.“But we want to go further and win it outright, not just qualify.

