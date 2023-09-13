Watch more videos on Shots!

And this Saturday they host Anston when they will hope to claim the Division One title too.

Despite the ridiculous heat, Clumber stuck Mansfield in to bat with the hope of quickly bowling them out.

Clumber started well through opening bowlers Zak Berridge and Ben Perkins.

It was Berridge (3-31) who broke through with the score on 15. He then followed that up with two more in two balls to put Clumber well on their way.

Perkins (0-9) was incredibly unlucky to go wicketless, but Hayden Cox (3-16) ensured the wickets kept tumbling. Simon Dean bowled very nicely again (3-18) and Mark Dean (1-20) picked up the other wicket.

At 72-8, Mansfield looked dead and buried but battled away to reach 109 all out from 41 overs.

Despite the low target, the track was well used and dry, so Clumber knew they had to bat well to come out on top.

Unfortunately, they got off to a bad start in losing Dave Taylor to an LBW decision in the first over.

Chris Mather led the charge, hitting some lovely shots to get them up and running.

Matt Wheatley (8) hung in there before falling with the score on 41. Ben Perkins joined Chris Mather at the crease, starting with an exquisite cover drive.