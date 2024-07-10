Clumber Park looking over their shoulders as gap closes following defeat by Welbeck seconds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Third-placed Clumber Park are looking over their shoulders in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship after a 55-run home defeat by Welbeck seconds.

Choosing to bat first, Welbeck made 270-8 in their 50 overs, Jake Parker hitting 57 not out, Lewis Jones 53, Robert French 40, Joe Marsh 32 and Scott Mills 28 not out.

French and Jones put on 60 for the second wicket for a solid foundation and Zack Berridge claimed 4-52 for Clumber.

Clumber fell short in reply as they were 215 all out in 41.5 overs with the trio of Harry Beer (3-37), Richie Bentley (3-38) and Hari Tadpatrikar (3-29) doing the damage along with a run out.

Zak Berridge took 4-52 for Clumber Park.

Clumber started well with an 87 stand for the opening wicket between Chris Mather (25) and Joshua Womble (79).

Ben Perkins then added 67, putting on 55 with Womble, and they were 149-2 and well poised before wickets started to tumble.

Welbeck took 22 points and Clumber eight which saw fourth-placed Bawtry & Everton close the gap on them after winning by eight wickets at North Wheatley & Everton.

Worksop also lost, going down by eight wickets at home to Retford.

Put into bat, Worksop made 176 all out in 47.2 overs.

Ashley Langdale top-scored with 51, Isaac Bailey adding 30 and Jake Hogan 27, while Retford's George Broughton claimed 3-38 from seven overs.

Retford reached a winning total of 180-2 in just 29 overs.

Openers William Jarman (82) and Greg Mann (39) set them up with a 137-run stand and Oliver Rossington saw them home with an unbeaten 36.

In Division Two Worksop seconds lost by nine wickets at Mansfield, having been bowled out for just 74.