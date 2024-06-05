Clumber Park keep up the pressure at the top with win over Harthill ahead of derby day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second-placed Clumber Park kept up the pressure at the top as they beat Harthill by six wickets in the Bassetlaw and District League Championship.

Following a challenging week for ground staff across the district, for the first time this season Clumber captain Mark Dean won the toss - electing to field first due to the bowler-friendly conditions.

Harthill reached 35 runs before Darren Spooner struck with the ball, bowling Richard Perkins with a ball that swung into middle leg before nipping away and bowling him off stump.

Spooner once again led the way in Clumber’s bowling attack, bowling 10 overs with 4-24.

Darren Spooner - again on form with the ball in Clumber Park's win over Harthill.

Harthill slipped to 80-7, helped by James Davies as wicketkeeper with an amazing leg-sided catch, two further catches and a stumping.

Harthill batted sensibly down the order but Clumber saw them off in the final over.

Zak Berridge (2-34), Josh Womble (2-17), Mark Dean (1-24) and Hayden Cox (1-9) were all in the wickets, as Harthill finished 131 all out.

Josh Womble opened for Clumber in fine style, cracking 27 off 15 balls.

However, when Ben Perkins and Josh fell in quick succession, Clumber found themselves 31-2.

Dave Beard (19) and Tim Shelley (16) worked together to build a 51-run partnership, putting Clumber up to 82 before they too also lost their wickets in quick succession.

Harthill were in the game and Clumber needed to stabilise urgently.

James Davies and Jasper Dennison took to the crease, and did exactly as required.

The two calmed the Clumber supporters’ nerves by staying in and slowly building what turned out to be a match winning partnership as Davies (27 not out) and Dennison (25 not out) saw Clumber home in the 29th over on 135-4.

Neighbours Worksop went down by two wickets away at Welbeck seconds and sit second bottom.

The visitors elected to bat first and made 203 all out.

Oliver Matthews scored 33 to help pull them away from a difficult start in which they were 39-3.

Ashley Langdale (66) joined him and they put on a fourth wicket partnership of 65.

Ben Bekisz (41) also teamed up with Langdale to add 62 for the sixth wicket to get Worksop to a respectable total, Jake Parker claining 4-36 and Daniel Ward 3-29.

But Welbeck reached 206-8 in 48 overs to take the win.

Openers Ethan Johnson (91) and Joe Bradley (24) got them off to a flying start with a 78 partnership before Daniel Young put on 43 with Johnson for the second wicket for a solid enough foundation to see them towards the finishing line.