Clumber Park returned from Kiveton Park Colliery with a five wicket win and another 22 points on Saturday in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship.

Kiveton lost the toss and were put into bat, making 156 all out in 44.2 overs.

Jack Bryan scored 40, captain James Leach 30 and Finlay Bakes 24.

Hayden Cox claimed 3-29 while Zack Berridge (2-19), Simon Dean (2-33) and Joshua Womble (2-11) all took two wickets apiece.

Zak Berridge - two wickets in Clumber Park win.

Clumber openers Chris Mather (37) and Womble (34) gave them a decent start with a 56 partnership.

James Davies also added 26 as they reached 160-5 in 26.2 overs for an early finish.

This Saturday Clumber, who sit third in the table, host North Wheatley with Leverton, who are seventh.

Also in the Championship, Worksop went down by six wickets at home to fourth-placed Bawtry with Everton.

Worksop elected to bat first and made 160-9 in their 50 overs.

They lost their first wicket with just two runs on the board and wobbled at 81-7.

A couple of late partnerships by lower order batsmen gave them hope as Oliver Titterington (18) and Harry Glaves (41) put on 36 for the eighth wicket and Glaves and Arron Armitage (13 not out) added 41 for the ninth wicket.

But it wasn't enough as Bawtry reached 163-4 in 29 overs.

James Blackburn led their charge with 59, Stephen Maree 38 not out, the pair adding 54 for the third wicket.

This Saturday it gets no easier as Worksop head for table-topping Cuckney Seconds.