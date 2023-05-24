News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Clumber Park hit new heights in top of table clash against Milton

Chris Mather, Dave Beard and Ben Perkins led the way, as Clumber Park produced their best all round display so far this season in the Bassetlaw & District League Division One with a 140-run win over Milton.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 24th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:11 BST

Milton arrived second in the league and had won the clubs' previous three encounters, so Clumber knew it would be a sterner test than they had encountered in recent weeks.

Clumber won the toss on a magnificent wicket and elected to bat first.

Dave Taylor and Matt Wheatley got them off to a steady start against the new ball. Wheatley (16) was first to go, shortly followed by Taylor (22) to leave Clumber 52-2.

Dave Beard walking off the pitch after scoring 65 runs for Clumber Park against Milton.Dave Beard walking off the pitch after scoring 65 runs for Clumber Park against Milton.
Dave Beard walking off the pitch after scoring 65 runs for Clumber Park against Milton.
Most Popular

But they had given the side a vital platform and, after a watchful start, both Dave Beard and Chris Mather began to get on top of the bowling as the pair racked up a 142 run partnership.

The park rained fours and sixes as first Mather then Beard notched their half century.

Mather was first to fall for a marvellous 80 and Beard fell near the end for a sublime 65, eventually closing on 221-6.

So far this season Clumber had been good in patches but not really pieced a complete performance together. That changed on Saturday as they were as excellent in the field and with the ball as with the bat.

Dan Fotheringham (1-12) and Zak Berridge (0-21) both bowled their best spells of the season, but had very little reward for their efforts.

Milton made them work hard in the early stages and it wasn’t until the 18th over Clumber got the breakthrough when Hayden Cox got their second wicket to put Milton 47-2.

From here on in, it became the Ben Perkins show as he blew away the Milton line up with sensational figures of 6-14 in five overs.

At the other end, Hayden finished with 3-24 as Milton succumbed to 81 all out and made it five wins out of five for Clumber.

Related topics:Clumber ParkBassetlaw