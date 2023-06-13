Captain Mark Dean claims 7-40 as Clumber Park stay top with win at Farnsfield

A fine all-round display from Ben Perkins and a seven wicket haul for captain Mark Dean were the highlights for Clumber.

Batting first, Clumber racked up 251-8 with Perkins (46 not out), Zak Berridge (37) and Chris Mather (36) leading the way.

In reply, Farnsfield raced to 65 without loss before Perkins (2-31) struck twice to peg them back. Thereafter, Dean ran through the batting line up taking 7-40 as the hosts were bowled out for 156.

Ben Perkins (right) - fine all-round display for Clumber Park.

Skipper Mark Dean said: “It was a cracking team effort to post 250 and Ben's all-round performance was fantastic.”

On taking seven wickets in his own spell he added: “That's not happened for about 20 years, so it made an old man very happy!”