Captain Mark Dean claims 7-40 as Clumber Park stay top with win at Farnsfield

Clumber Park stay top of the Bassetlaw & District Cricket League Division One with a 95 run win at Farnsfield.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read

A fine all-round display from Ben Perkins and a seven wicket haul for captain Mark Dean were the highlights for Clumber.

Batting first, Clumber racked up 251-8 with Perkins (46 not out), Zak Berridge (37) and Chris Mather (36) leading the way.

In reply, Farnsfield raced to 65 without loss before Perkins (2-31) struck twice to peg them back. Thereafter, Dean ran through the batting line up taking 7-40 as the hosts were bowled out for 156.

Ben Perkins (right) - fine all-round display for Clumber Park.Ben Perkins (right) - fine all-round display for Clumber Park.
Skipper Mark Dean said: “It was a cracking team effort to post 250 and Ben's all-round performance was fantastic.”

On taking seven wickets in his own spell he added: “That's not happened for about 20 years, so it made an old man very happy!”

Clumber visit Grassmoor on Saturday.

