Big home defeat by Wollaton rocks Cuckney ambitions

Cuckney's outside hopes of the Nottinghamshire Premier League title were ended in a surprise 10 wicket defeat at Wollaton that has also left finishing runners-up in the balance, now only six points ahead of Kimberley Institute in third.

Choosing to bat, Cuckney finished with 233-9.

After losing two early wickets, Eliot Callis (36) and Nick Langford (59) moved the scoreboard along well, backed then by Tom Ullyott (42) and Adam Tillcock (44).

Zain Latif took 4-32 from his 10 overs.

Nick Langford - half century in Cuckney defeat.

But the home side then stunned everyone by making 237 without loss in 39.3 overs, Johan Cronje immaculate with a thrilling, unbeaten 143 off 111 balls, scoring 14 fours and seven sixes.

He was backed all the way by 80 not out from Hassan Azad.

This Saturday Clipstone host Wollaton while Welbeck are at Collingham and Cuckney host Plumtree.

Then on Monday Clipstone are at home to Notts & Arnold Amateur and Welbeck host Attenborough.

Delighted Clipstone secured their Nottinghamshire Premier League future for another year with a derby day away win that left Welbeck closer to the drop last Saturday.

“We can't be caught now so we are now looking upwards and trying to finish as high as we can,” said senior player Ian Woodall.

“It is a big weekend for us ahead now as we play twice.

“We are six points behind Wollaton in fourth but play them on Saturday and can go two points ahead of them before we play Monday.

“Everything is looking good for us if we can get a full side out now for the final games.

“It was a good win over a poor Welbeck side on Saturday. We didn't bowl brilliantly but it was also down to their poor shot selection and they were all out for 143.

“Then, after our opener was run out in the second over, we steadily knocked them off and never looked in any trouble.

“It helped we had more or less a full side out with players back who had been missing.”

Promoted Clipstone had a tough start to the summer but grew into their new elite surroundings and have put together some fine results.

That continued on Saturday as they won by eight wickets.

Welbeck chose to bat but were all out for 143 in 34.5 overs.

Richie Bentley (36) and Ben Bowring (28) produced the only two innings of note while James Hubball took 4-42 and Mohammed Althaf Anwardeen 3-30, both from 10 overs.

Clipstone then reached 144-2 in 27.3 overs.

Opener Adam Dutton set them on their way with 36 and Shaun Levy (53 not out) and Demari Prince (35 not out) saw them home.

Welbeck are bottom and 12 points from safety with a game in hand.

In Division Two,Cuckney seconds beat Anston by one wicket.

Anston were bowled out for 167, Buddika Karawgodalage scoring 46 and Harry Ballard (3-13) and Richard Bostock (3-23) sharing six wickets.

Cuckney edged home at 168-9, Bostock scoring 29 and Karawgodalage taking 4-24 and Sam Taylor 3-47.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Division, strugglers Clumber Park lost a high-scoring home local derby by 67 runs to Welbeck seconds.

Asked to bat, Welbeck made 311-9, Andrew Marchant with 109 and Jake Parker 61.

Clumber were all out for 244 with five balls to spare in reply, Tim Shelley scoring 46, Chris Mather 51 – Shelley and Mather putting on a 71 opening partnership - and Mattthew Beer 36, Joe Tadpatrick claiming 3-59 and Parker 3-57.

In Division One, Worksop won by four wickets at Ordsall Bridon.

The home side were bowled out for 203, Alex Kirkham taking 3-25 and Saad Ahmed 3-42.

Kirkham then scored 70 in reply and Ahmed 60 not out as Worksop reached 204-6 in 40.5 overs.