Big game as Worksop aim to bounce straight back from defeat

Andrew Shaw on his way to 4-19 for Whitwell.

Three successive wins, including a home victory over Papplewick lifted hopes of getting out of Division One.

But that run has been halted by a postponement and then last Saturday's disappointing three wicket home defeat by Whitwell and they sit fourth.

However, captain Harry Taylor said they would take the positives from that match into this weekend's big game at second-placed Papplewick.

Harry Taylor is congratulated after taking a spectacular catch.

“It was a shame to not get the 20 points and two wins in a row against Whitwell,” he said.

“But we now have to concentrate on this week and take all the positives into it from last weekend.

“We fielded really well throughout their innings and put pressure on the batsmen, getting them down to seven wickets.

“We gave ourselves the best chance of defending what was probably not enough runs set by us in the first innings.

“They bowled well up top, Andrew Shaw in particular with the new ball, and they put us under the cosh, taking two early wickets.

“We had to try to rebuild, we did play a few poor shots, and once we got to 120 we knew it would be a tough defending job.”However, he added: “It is too early to call that our momentum has been rocked, though.

“We have Papplewick coming up again this week which will be a massive game. If we win that the momentum will definitely be back with us.

“I think we will be pretty strong this week and we have to try to do what we did when Papplewick came to Worksop last time around and take the 20 points.”

Against Whitwell, Worksop were bowled out for 121 in 35.3 overs, battling back from 34-5.

Andrew Appleton scored 39 while Andrew Shaw claimed figures of 4-19.

Whitwell reached a winning 122-7 off 37.1 overs.

They struggled early on to 27-3 but Ryan Bannister (34) and Dan Sayles (25) turned the game in their favour, Saeed Ahmed finishing with 3-19 in the Worksop attack.