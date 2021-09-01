Big derby clash at promotion rivals ahead for Worksop

Opening batsman Chris Taylor - 31 against Farnsfield.

Worksop saw off Farnsfield by 69 runs at the weekend and sit fifth, 27 points behind Retford in fourth with just three games to play.

“It's a big game against Retford,” said Worksop captain Harry Taylor.

“It should be an interesting one. I believe they have signed a new professional and I believe that's the reason for their rise in form.

“So if we can get him we can replicate getting 20 points against them like we did earlier in the season.

“I suppose you could call it a local rivalry with them as we have with Clumber. It's always an intense game and one we want to win regardless of league positions. We are looking forward to it.”

After three weeks without a game, Worksop eased their way to a full 20 points on Saturday, making 240-6 in their 40 overs, Tim Smith Jnr with 59, Harry Glaves 44, Chris Taylor 21 and Simon Wood 30.

In reply Farnsfield could only reach 171-6, Alexander England (47) and Paul Richardson (35 not out) the chief resistance.

“It was a very decisive win on our part, putting 240 on the board and then restricting them from getting them.

“We were missing a couple of players but the lads who came in did a very good job. Putting up 240 on the board against any team is a good effort,” said Taylor.