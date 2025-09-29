Cresswell's Josh Froggatt signs off in style at Donington Park

Josh on the way to another podium

Cresswell’s Josh Froggatt signed off his final weekend of racing at Donington Park before moving up to the BSB paddock in 2026.

Riding his 660 Aprilia, supported by sponsors Aztec Oils, AF Servicing, and Creative Five, Josh showed both speed and consistency with results of 3rd, 4th, 3rd, and 3rd across the four races.

The standout moment came when he set the fastest lap of the weekend, a rapid 1:36.6, underlining his pace against the front runners. With a strong finish to the season and vital backing from his sponsors, Josh heads into the BSB paddock full of confidence for the next stage of his career.