Colossal effort by town youngsters

Man of the Match Rodzos

MATCH REPORT: STAVELEY MW RES 2 WORKSOP TOWN RES 1 Central Midlands Premier North Division Wednesday, April 9th 2025, at Inkersall Road, Staveley. .7.45pm

Worksop Town Reserves travelled to play in form Staveley, who are 4th in the league table, without Gillatt, Slater, Clarke, Russell and Yaremenko, all absent due to injury or the Easter Holidays. This meant that some of the regular “subs” were in from the “off” and the “bench” was added to by newcomers alongside Samir Arrian returning from injury.

Staveley started fast and furious attacking with speed and purpose and it was soon clear that Worksop ‘keeper Olivier Rodzos was going to be a very busy man indeed. In a rare Worksop foray forward Jamie PURKISS lobbed the home goalkeeper to put the visitors ahead after 16 minutes. This stunned the home side and Josh Sinclair went close to adding to the Worksop “tally”. Rodzos was then forced into action once more making at least one point blank save. Harry Roddis then needed attention after a clash of heads, before Sinclair put in another good run and Shane Carver went close.

The second half opened with Staveley going all out to level matters, which they duly did after 49 minutes, Michael WILSON the scorer. The Worksop youngsters were really under the hammer now with yet another double save from Rodzos and a last ditch clearance from Roddis. Almost inevitably after 59 minutes Josh NICHOLS put Staveley ahead.

In a rare attack Liam Betts headed onto the Staveley crossbar before a double change after 63 minutes, Ollie Ellery coming on for Sinclair and George Jenkinson replacing Eastwood. Jenkinson started brightly and tried to force Staveley back into their own penalty area. On 70 minutes we saw the remaining Subs all join the fray, Samir Arrian replacing Watts, Conor Gordons replacing Purkiss and Jamie Mudd coming on for Storey.

Jamie Mudd became the second Worksop player to hit the crossbar, Shane Carver heading the rebound straight to the home goalkeeper.

Staveley duly ran out 2-1 winners, much deserved to be fair. Worksop may well have grabbed a point but that would have been very much against the run of play. Far from being disheartened by the defeat I was impressed by the colossal effort that the youngsters put in and my man of the match was Rodzos who earned that accolade four times over!

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Jamie Purkiss, Will Oadley, Harry Roddis, Joe Storey, Liam Betts, Max Eastwood, Jack Watts, Shane Carver, Noah Kilcoyne and Josh Sinclair.

Subs:- Jamie Mudd, Ollie Ellery, George Jenkinson, Samir Arrian and Conor Gordons.

Attendance 96