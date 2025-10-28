Cogill own goal condemns Worksop Town to defeat against AFC Telford United

Substitute Lewis Whitham trying to work some space down the flank. (Photo Credit: Lewis Pickersgill)

Worksop Town’s failure to take their chances cost them a seventh National League North defeat of the season as the Tigers were beaten 2-1 at AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Tigers manager Craig Parry was left frustrated by the manner of the defeat and felt his side has done themselves no favours.

“We probably should have got something out of the game, we have hurt ourselves really,” said Parry.

“We’ve come here against a good side and proved we are capable of matching them. we haven’t come here to make the numbers up.

“It hurts most that we are in these games and creating opportunities – we have to ensure we turn these performances into points.”

The Tigers boss was also frustrated by the finishing of his frontline, adding: "We should be more clinical in the box.

“We should have put away the chances we had.

"You have to be on the top of your game at this level and be clinical in the key moments because other teams are against us.”

Worksop opened the scoring with their first chance of the contest when Aleks Starcenko’s shot fell to Jordan Burrow, who coolly placed his strike past Josh Gracey in the Telford goal.

The visitors’ lead was short-lived after Oluwatobi Joseph's loose back pass forced Tommy Taylor to bring Charlie Williams down in the box.

Matthew Stenson fired the resulting spot kick into the back of the net to level for the Bucks.

Stenson nearly put his side in front moments later, however his header from a floated cross went just over the crossbar.

Jamie Meddows was next to test his luck on the Worksop goal as he rattled the near post with a low effort.

Half-time substitute Lewis Whitham influenced proceedings instantly when he forced a smart save from Gracey after he latched onto a chipped through ball from Burrow.

But Telford roared into the lead only four minutes after the interval.

Meddows raced into the box and squared looking for a teammate only to see Worksop defender Dylan Cogill’s attempted clearance fly into the back of his own net past the helpless Taylor.

Fellow half-time substitute Chae Whitman-Brown saw his shot blocked following a low cross from Whitham, and Burrow also had a header clip the top of the crossbar which would both prove to be Worksop’s final efforts of the game.

Telford then nearly made it three when Rhys Hilton broke away on the counter attack late on, only to find Taylor equal to his effort.

Tigers face a tough test on Saturday when fourth-placed Scarborough are the visitors.