Clumber Park finally claim a win over Whitwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clumber Park didn’t let history repeat on Saturday as they beat Whitwell for the first time in seven visits to The Rookery.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It keeps Clumber third in the Bassetlaw and District League Championship division.

Looking at the green track, you would expect the toss winner to put their opponents in to bat first. However, Mark Dean of Clumber Park had reviewed the stats which suggested the team batting first wins more often than not at Whitwell – so, he took a punt and elected to bat first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particularly against the new ball, it was hard work for the Clumber Park batsmen. James Davies (8) fell early, but Josh Womble and Dan Fotheringham battled through defensively as 9 overs went by without a run being scored! Josh (19) and Dave Beard (17) both made vital contributions, but it was Dan (24) who dug in for 92 balls and stabilised the innings.

Whitwell Cricket Club

Ben Perkins joined Dan at the crease, as they reached a solid platform of 99-3. Then the curse of Whitwell struck the Clumber Park batting line-up as Dan fell, quickly followed by Jasper Dennison, Darren Spooner and Zak Berridge! A four wicket, fourteen ball collapse left Clumber teetering at 103-7!

Despite this, Ben stood strong at the other end and treated the spectators to his full range of elegant shots as he worked hard to turn the game back into Clumber’s favour. From the perilous position Clumber were in, Ben unleashed seven 4s and four 6s to quieten the Whitwell voices before falling for an impressive 71 runs. Hayden Cox (11no) supported Ben brilliantly, as they added on 87 runs for the 8th wicket partnership. Michael Cox (7no) joined his son, Hayden, at the crease and the pair added on a few more runs until the 50 overs concluded. Clumber posted 200-8, their highest score at Whitwell.

Darren Spooner and Zak Berridge opened the bowling attack for Clumber Park, who felt confident the pitch could be used to their advantage in this second half. Spooner struck with his third ball, clean bowling Whitwell’s Ryan Bannister, and didn’t stop there as he worked his way through the Whitwell line-up. By his fourth over, he had taken out another three batsmen to reduce Whitwell to 15-4! Berridge (2-19) secured a couple of wickets from the other end to really put the pressure on the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Cox took out Whitwell’s Ant Lancashire (32) with a direct hit run out, before coming on to bowl and taking two wickets – one courtesy of a great low catch in the deep from Jasper Dennison. Darren Spooner (5-39) bowled through, finishing with a thoroughly deserved ‘5 fer’ in his final over.

Whitwell all out for 78 runs, and Clumber’s first win at Whitwell in 15 years.

Also in the Championship Division Worksop were beaten by five wickets in a rain-affected game away at Papplewick & Linby seconds.

Worksop elected to bat but were all out for 160 in 43.1 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Langdale top-scored with 37 and opener Jake Hogan hit 26, Aaron Tinker taking 4-26 and Sam Stewart 3-37.

Rain intervened and under Duckworth-Lewis Papplewick were set a new target of 93 from 23 overs.

They cruised past that and batted on to 146-5 at the end of those 23 overs.

Openers Joe Walker (52) and Ian Hardy (29) set the backbone of the reply with a stand of 75, Saad Ahmed claiming 4-43.

This Saturday Clumber are at Kiveton Park Colliery while Worksop are at home to Bawtry with Everton.