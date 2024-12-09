Worksop Town 1981-2 including Paul Webb.

Bank manager Paul Webb moved up from London to take a job in the Worksop area in 1976 – and he went on to become a Tigers star.

Having moved north, he signed for Worksop Town in time for the start of the 1976-7 season from Dulwich Hamlet, the only player ever to join from that famous former Amateur club

In the Worksop Guardian sportswriter’s notes he is listed as ‘Ex-Dagenham, Tooting etc, lazy but skillful’ - a bit harsh!

A very solid defender, he became a permanent fixture in the Worksop team of the day scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 F A Cup Second Qualifying Round victory over Buxton at Central Avenue.

He scored again in the very next match, a 3-0 Northern Premier League away win at Gateshead United.

In total he scored five goals that season while making no less than 50 appearances.

Webb was, unsurprisingly retained for the 1977/8 season and upped his goalscoring to eight, finding the net against Matlock, Morecambe, Macclesfield, Altrincham and Runcorn.

He got three against Morecambe, one at home and two away as well as a brace at home to Runcorn.

He was now over a 100 appearances adding 55 that season.

Webb was first on quite a short retained list for 1978/9, and once again increased his goal scoring tally up to 11.

He scored nine in Northern Premier League fixtures and also scored against Grantham in the FA Cup Third Qualifying Replay at London Road.

Grantham had held Worksop to a 0-0 draw at Central Avenue but Worksop romped to a 3-0 replay win setting up a Fourth Qualifying Round 1-0 win at Dudley Town and a First Round Proper visit to Barnsley.

Worksop lost 5-1 at Oakwell watched by a 10,433 strong crowd.

Webb’s other goal was at Buxton in a 2-1 League Cup victory as another 55 appearance were added to his growing Tigers tally.

No guessing who was first on the retained list for 1979/80 as manager Ronnie Reid, himself a former Worksop player, had every confidence in his star defender.

Once again Webb managed to increase his goals scored, this time up to 13.

Nine of those came in Northern Premier League matches and he also scored two in the 3-2 FA Cup First Qualifying Round win at Arnold FC and another in the next round’s 3-1 defeat at Alfreton Town.

His other Cup goal was in the 3-0 Sheffield Senior Cup victory away at Sheffield Centralians.

At 13 goals he was third top scorer behind twin strikers Paul Froggatt (22) and Paul Fisher (21), and managed another 49 appearances.

Season 1980/1 was to be Webb’s last full campaign at Central Avenue with a further 51 games and goals scored in the 2-1 FA Trophy home defeat to Stourbridge, the 3-2 Sheffield Senior Cup away defeat at Swinton Athletic and in a 4-0 home League match versus Witton Albion at the Avenue as well as the home derby game with Gainsborough Trinity.

The 1981/2 season, saw Worksop Town secure their first honou” in this period, but that was a Sheffield Senior Cup win because Frickley could not raise a side for a late season final by which time Webb had moved on.

He still made 22 recorded appearances as well as scoring a Northern Premier League goal at Netherfield.

Notes at the time indicate that he joined Alfreton Town, having made at least 282 appearances and scored at least 42 goals for Worksop with friendlies not included.

A great club servant and a legend at Central Avenue, Webb now lives in the Manchester area and made contact with the Worksop Town officials at the Radcliffe FA Trophy tie last week.