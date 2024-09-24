Chris triumphs at iconic Ironman Wales triathlon 12 years after completing first local event.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With world-renowned spectator support and epic courses, this is the race that legends are made of. Hosted in the charming Welsh seaside village of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, athletes leave as friends in this unique, inviting and truly special destination nicknamed the "Iron Town". IRONMAN Wales sees Tenby come alive to a stunning sunrise swim on Tenby's sandy North Beach, wild bike course scenery along Pembrokeshire coastline, and a fan-filled town-centre run in Tenby.

The two-loop 2.4 mile swim course started at the famous North Beach in the seaside town of Tenby. Crazy crowds along the long run up the "zig zag" stairs and into transition help make this a once in a lifetime experience for any athlete.

Out onto the two-loop 112 mile bike course athletes made their way through the scenic countryside of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park taking in a huge 2450 meters of climbing. Once back into transition 2 it was off onto the four-loop 26.2 mile run course.

Being one of the iconic Ironman courses in the UK and encouraged by fellow club members, who had all commented on the fantastic support around the course, Chris Barrowcliffe from Bassetlaw triathlon club ventured down to south Wales recently.

Chris Barrowclough with his well earned Ironman Wales finishers medal

This was his first full distance event having started some 12 years ago doing the clubs first sprint triathlon.

Chris takes up the story saying “This is my first full distance after doing Triathlon for around 12 years (I did the 1st Bassetlaw Sprint and got the bug). I decided to do Wales as I’d heard how incredible the support was from fellow club members.

"The build-up in Tenby was electric as the whole town is taken over by Ironman. Race day started with a very choppy Sea swim, which saw many competitors getting pulled out. After 2 laps and about 3 mouthfuls of Tenby Sea water I was on to transition. A slow one, to make sure I was prepped for the forecasted deluge of rain was needed as the Welsh weather didn’t fail to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 90 miles the heavens opened and any chance of free speed on any downhill was dashed. The 2 passes of the famous heartbreak hill made it worthwhile though as the support and atmosphere was like a Tour de France Alpine climb. Back into transition and only a Marathon to go. I’ve only done one in the past so after 112 miles on the bike this would be tough. I dug in and ticked the miles off.

"Passing my family twice on each lap was a huge help and morale boost, especially with the signs they had made. Having them there at the finish line was extra special.”

For information on the club visit www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/