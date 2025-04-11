Carlton-In-Lindrick strong man claims second in season opener

Richard Ward deadlift

Carlton-In-Lindrick's very own strong man Richard Ward claimed second place in the season-opening event held at the Muscle Empire in Stocksbridge.

After competing for only three years Richard has quickly move through the ranks of novice,inters and now the open class winning many titles along the way, travelling the length and breadth of England in pursuit of recognition within the sport.All of this would not be possible without the support from his family and friends.

Richard said that balancing home life ,training and work can be difficult but have all this support makes it achievable. Looking forward Richard is optimistic that if he stays injury free he can have another successful year.