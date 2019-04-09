Captain Mullaney happy with Notts’s display, despite draw

Captain Steven Mullaney was pleased with Nottinghamshire’s performance in their first Specsavers County Championship match of the season, even though they were held to a draw.

Notts dominated the clash with Yorkshire at Trent Bridge, only to be frustrated on the final day when centuries by England captain Joe Root and Gary Ballance saved the visitors.

Mullaney said: “I’m really happy with how we played. Every batter scored runs and if we keep playing cricket like that, we’ll get a break and we will be a force to be reckoned with.

“I thought we were in a position going into the last day where we could push for the win. But we knew the wickets of Joe and Gary were massive.”

Notts made 408 in their first innings and after bowling out Yorkshire for 291, they set them a target of 447 after declaring their second innings on 329-5.

Mansfield-based paceman Jake Ball quickly removed the visitors’ openers, but then Root (130no) and Ballance (101no) shared an unbroken stand of 253 to guide their side to 277-2 by the close.

Mullaney’s overnight declaration was made with Notts’s new signing, Joe Clarke, three runs short of his second century of the match. But the captain insisted Clarke was perfectly happy with the decision.