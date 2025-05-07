Burrow delighted with Tigers 'togetherness'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Burrow scored two against Guiseley in the play-off final

Jordan Burrow commended an “outstanding team performance” after he scored a brace in the play-off final against Guiseley

The Tigers striker stated the challenges they had to overcome in the days leading up to the day and the day itself: “It wasn’t easy, we didn’t even know who we were playing until a couple of days ago.

So it wasn’t easy at all, we did our job in the semi-final, and it was a bit up in the air. I think in the first 10-15 minutes of the game, both team were trying to figure other out, then it was a great time to score.

Burrow after scoring the first goal - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

We were absolutely outstanding, we’ve been outstanding all season to get 83 points, which normally gets you promotion, but Macclesfield have been absolutely outstanding with 109 points.

“But we were the second-best team in the league, and I think we got our rewards today for all the hard work throughout the season.”

Burrow scored both goals in the final, taking the lead in added time of the first half with a bullet header from Joe Leesley’s perfect cross into the centre of the box.

The Tigers came quickly out of the blocks, and Burrow got his second goal, reacting quickest to Josh Wilde’s header being saved to nod in from close range.

The group celebrated all together with the fans, and Burrow went on to say how important it is to have that togetherness in the group: “When you face adversity in the games like the other night, they scored and we rallied around together.

“We’ve got a great group of lads in there, we’ve got a mixture of youth and experience, and we keep each other going.

So we’re just going to enjoy it tonight, that’s for sure. We’ve got a final on Thursday but we’re going to but that on the back burner for the time being and enjoy it tonight.”

The Tigers travel to Hillsborough on Thursday for a chance to break the record number of Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup trophies if they beat Hallam FC.