Budding golfers compete at Lee Westwood Junior Open

Max Reynolds and Jorja Newbold took the top honours at this year’s Lee Westwood Junior Open Championships.

Winners with their prizes following the presentation by Trish Westwood and Tony Cockayne.

Max took the scratch competition tile while Jorja won the handicap competition at Worksop Golf Club this week.

They can be seen receiving their trophies by Lee’s mum Trish Westwood and Tony Cockayne at the club.

Results from the 22nd Lee Westwood Junior Open.

Scratch Winners

1st Max Reynolds - Wheatley GC - 73 - Ping Putter, 2nd George Ash - Hallowes GC - 74 - Ping Carry Bag, 3rd Harry Kerr - Sherwood Forest GC - 76 - Umbrella, 4th Thomas Broadley - Birley Wood GC - 77 - Shoebag, 5th Nathan Newton - Royal Liverpool GC - 78 - Cardholder, 6th Aiden Silman - Wheatley GC - 78 - Golfballs, 7th Finn Nelson - Sherwood Forest GC - 79 - Towel.

Net Winners

1st Jorja Newbould - Oakmere GC - 68 - Ping Putter, 2nd James Hayle - Belton Park GC - 68 - Ping Carry Bag, 3rd Max Braime - Stoke Rochford GC - 69 - Umbrella, 4th Callum Spencer - Willows Valley GC - 69 - Shoebag, 5th Matthew Simmons - Lindrick GC - 70 - Cardholder, 6th Joshua Gill - Garforth GC - 70 - Golfballs, 7th Lennon Albans - Nottinghamshire GC - 71 - Towel

Girls

1st Madeleine Smith - Norwood GC - 74 - Ping Carry Bag, 2nd Rebecca Oates - Hallamshire GC - 74 - Umbrella, 3rd Ava Waplington - Coxmoor GC - 74 - Shoebag, 4th Molly Campbell - Beeston Fields GC - 76 - Cardholder, 5th Grace Gill - Garforth GC - 78 - Golfballs, 6th Olivia Streets - Chesterfield GC - 79 - Towel.

A total of nine players qualified to play at Close House in the Lookers Juniors Masters in October from a field of 60 junior golfers taking part in the competition, from 28 different clubs.