Brilliant first half sees Worksop Town win to go second in the table

The Tigers celebrating after Liam Hughes got the first goal of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

A ruthless first-half performance from Worksop Town gave them a 4-2 victory against Workington AFC at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The Tigers raced to a four-goal lead within 40 minutes, and despite the visitors scoring two within the first five minutes of the second-half, Worksop closed out the game to earn their fourth league win in a row

Manager Craig Parry had mixed feelings about his side’s performance, he said: “I think you’ve probably seen two versions of us, I think in the first-half we were brilliant, played in the right areas, worked hard, won the battles, won the challenges.

“We asked them to come out in the second-half to make it more and come out with the same standards but we just didn’t come out in the second-half.

“I’m pleased with the win, that’s four wins on the bounce but it was a bit of a mix-and-match performance.”

The Tigers started quickly and took the lead on the 3rd minute as Joe Leesley’s corner found Liam Hughes who headed in at the back post.

Worksop continued to dominate the game and they made it two on the 19th minute through Leesley who beat his man on the edge of the box before firing in at the near post.

The two-goal lead was added to on the 37th minute as another Leesley corner was hooked back into the box by Jordan Burrow and Vaughan Redford tapped in a bouncing ball.

The Tigers finished the half with a goal on the 40th minute as a long throw into the box pounced on by Burrow who was quickest to react to a bouncing ball to poke into the back of the net.

Workington would pull one back less than a minute into the second-half as a long diagonal found Steven Rigg whose half-volley flew into the bottom-right corner.

Connor Pani reduced the Worksop advantage to two as he headed in from close range to give the Reds hope of a comeback.

That comeback was effectively ended when Steven Swinglehurst kicked out on Aleks Starcenko and was sent off to reduce Workington down to ten.

The Tigers will look to remain in second place next weekend as they travel to the Towbar Express Stadium as they face Whitby Town.